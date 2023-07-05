VB Prods Already Cranky British Ashes Fans With The Release Of England Bitter

To ensure England’s men’s cricketers are aware of the offer, VB will also shortly release a rejigged version of its iconic jingle in the great tradition of banter between our two cricketing nations. The beer brand has also taken out full-page ads in major Australian newspapers this morning ahead of the third test starting at Headingley.

The brand has even re-recorded its famous jingle.

You can get it getting stumped.

You can get it complaining to the umps.

You can get it throwing away your wicket

You can get it invoking the spirit of cricket

You get it if your Ben Stokes

You can get it if you’re the coach.

Yes our beer may be bitter.

But our cricket team isn’t

So England, we’ve got a beer with your name on it.

For when you change your mind.

And that beer is England. England Bitter.

It follows English coach Brendon McCullum’s refusal to have a beer with the Aussies.

“We know the English are bitter about the Lord’s Test, but when they’re feeling less bitter we’ve got a beer to shout them … our fresh new England Bitter,” said VB marketing manager Marc Lord.

“England Bitter has got their name on it and we’re sending a few slabs to the English Cricket Team to enjoy once they’ve cooled off.

“We raise our glass to the whole Australian team for securing a famous win in the second test, and wish them the best of luck in winning the series.”

Free England Bitter T-shirts will also be given out today to Aussie fans at Headingley.