VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director

VaynerMedia Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Yash Murthy (lead image) as group creative director as the agency continues to rapidly grow in Australia. In his role, Murthy will lead the creative vision for the agency, working in partnership with Amy Bradshaw, head of Australia.

With well over a decade spent at some of the world’s most recognised creative and media agencies, such as AKQA, Ogilvy, and M&C Saatchi, Murthy is a leader with wide-ranging creative, strategy and social experience. More recently, he was the Head of Creative and Strategy at Guzman y Gomez, leading brand strategy, campaign development, content planning and production.

“At VaynerMedia, we are focused on audience attention and relevance to drive our clients’ business. With his hybrid background as a business and creative leader, Yash truly understands our integrated approach and is well positioned to drive real impact for our clients and VaynerMedia’s growth,” said Bradshaw.

Murthy also conveyed excitement about joining the team: “I couldn’t be happier to join Amy and the team here at VaynerMedia Asia Pacific in their Australian office,” he said. “I firmly believe that we’re in the midst of a fundamental reimagination of how brands are built, consumed and cultivated –– one that VaynerMedia’s vision, operating model and most importantly, people, are uniquely equipped to deliver on. Partnering with our clients here in Australia to create this future in big, bold and impactful ways is a prospect I’m incredibly excited about.”

Murthy assumes his position with immediate effect and his appointment further builds on VaynerMedia’s creative strengths in the Asia Pacific region. The agency also recently announced Chan Woei Hern as its new Head of Creative for Asia Pacific. An industry pioneer with extensive experience across consumer segments, Chan joins VaynerMedia from VMLY&R Commerce where he was the Executive Creative Director of Malaysia and Southeast Asia.