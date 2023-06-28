Val Morgan Digital Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative

Val Morgan Digital business has evolved its sustainable ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ digital advertising initiative for its second year.

In its first year of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ via its partnership with Carbon Positive Australia, Val Morgan Digital planted 1400 trees, resulting in 135 tonnes of Co2 absorbed by the time the trees mature.

Through a partnership with OzHarvest, Australia’s leading food rescue organisation, Val Morgan Digital will donate two meals to those in need for every 10,000 impressions served within its campaigns on The Latch, to help divert food from landfill and prevent the release of greenhouse emissions through avoiding food wastage.

The delivery of two meals diverts 1kg of food from landfill, preventing the release of 6.6kg of greenhouse gas emissions through avoiding food waste*.

This partnership will see Val Morgan Digital further solidify its corporate partnership with OzHarvest, to help reach the national target of halving food waste by 2030.

“At a time when the rising cost of living has seen the need for food relief significantly increase, the support of The Latch is more valuable than ever. OzHarvest is also committed to halving food waste by 2030 and inspiring and influencing others to do the same” said Lisa Dainty, national community partnerships manager, OzHarvest.

Amanda Bardas, publisher, Val Morgan Digital added, “While Australia might rank as one of the most food-secure countries in the world, the reality right now is that more people than ever are struggling to put food on the table. Alongside the climate crisis, the cost of living crisis ranks equally with our audiences as a current cause of concern.

We’re dedicated to meeting our audiences where they’re at — and this evolution of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ to help support those in need and the sustainability of our planet is just one example. In the next phase of this initiative where we continue to test and learn best practice in sustainable digital advertising, we aim to provide 10,000 meals by the end of the year.

We will continue to support our partnership with Carbon Positive Australia by driving awareness of its projects through editorial support on The Latch.”

This is the next evolution of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ – an initiative that sits alongside The Latch’s Sustainability vertical and commitment to walking the walk when it comes to climate impact.