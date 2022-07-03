Study Reveals Each Country’s Favourite Soccer Club, As Man Utd Tops For Aussies

New global research from Uswitch has revealed every country’s most popular foreign soccer team, with Real Madrid CF shown to be the favourite club in 75 countries, which is more than any other soccer team in the world.

The study, conducted by TV and broadband experts at Uswitch, analysed Google search data to reveal the football team from around the world that fans are searching for the most in (almost) every country on the planet.

Researchers removed each country’s home teams from the results, to show which clubs from other shores are the most popular in that country.

The Most Popular Foreign Soccer Teams In The World

England, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel are among the 75 countries that Google real Madrid FC more than any other team, which makes the Spanish team the world’s most popular foreign football team.

Liverpool FC is the second-most popular team in the world as it tops the searches in 34 countries., Affectionately known as “the Reds” by fans, Liverpool Football Club is known around the globe for being England’s most successful team. New Zealand, Wales, Ireland, and Ukraine are all amongst the 34 countries Googling them more than any other club.

The third-most-popular foreign team in the world is Manchester United thanks to dedicated fans in 27 countries who search for the team more than any other; the countries loving Manchester United the most include Australia, Canada, Japan, Greece, Cambodia, and the USA.

Manchester City FC is fourth on the global list, as it is revealed as the number one club for 20 countries altogether, including The Netherlands and Portugal. Arsenal FC rounds off the top five most popular clubs, being the most Googled team in 13 countries; including Scotland, Uganda, and Kuwait.

The top five list features four England-based football teams, and Chelsea FC is the only other one to feature in the top 10, coming out as the favourite team in Saint Lucia and Kenya.

The world’s favourite foreign soccer teams

Football Team Total number of countries where the team is the most Googled foreign football team

Real Madrid 75

Liverpool FC 34

Manchester United 27

Manchester City 20

Arsenal FC 13

FC Barcelona 8

Juventus FC 3

Chelsea FC 2

FC Porto 2

Bayern Munich 1

Rangers FC 1

AC Milan 1

SL Benfica 1

Continent-by-Continent Results

In Oceania Liverpool FC beats Real Madrid to the top spot, coming out as the favourite in Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Tonga, Kiribati, and New Zealand. The only other team to feature in Oceania’s most popular football teams list is Manchester United, which is the most searched for in Samoa, Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Australia.

In North and Central America, nine countries search for Real Madrid CF the most, making it the most popular club on the continent, followed by Manchester United (the favoured team of USA and Canada) and Liverpool FC in joint second. FC Barcelona and Manchester City are in joint third coming out on top for two countries each.

In Asia, the most popular foreign football team is also Real Madrid, with a total of 19 countries Googling the team more than any other from around the world. Countries include Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, and Oman. Liverpool is second, being the most popular team of choice in Mongolia, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Qatar, and Bangladesh. Manchester United is the third most popular foreign club on the list, being the favourite in Japan, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia.

In Europe, 15 European countries search for Real Madrid CF the most, including France, England, Croatia, and Austria, followed by Manchester City FC which is the most loved in 12 countries within the continent. Manchester United closely follows as Europe’s third most popular football team as a result of being the most popular club in nine countries.

In Africa: Real Madrid CF once again tops the table as the most searched for team in 23 African countries; including Madagascar, Senegal, Morocco, and Mozambique. Liverpool is second on the list (topping the list in 11 countries) with Seychelles, Namibia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe being amongst the places searching for the “Red Devils” the most. Arsenal is third and is closely followed by Manchester United.

In South America, Uruguay, Suriname, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, and Brazil are the countries showing Real Madrid the most attention, once again, making it the most popular football team in yet another continent. Manchester City is second-most popular, and Liverpool FC, which is the top team in Guyana, is in third place.

To see the full research and visualised data, please visit: https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/studies/favourite-football-teams/