Study Reveals Each Country’s Favourite Soccer Club, As Man Utd Tops For Aussies

Study Reveals Each Country’s Favourite Soccer Club, As Man Utd Tops For Aussies
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
SHARE
THIS



New global research from Uswitch has revealed every country’s most popular foreign soccer team, with Real Madrid CF shown to be the favourite club in 75 countries, which is more than any other soccer team in the world.

The study, conducted by TV and broadband experts at Uswitch, analysed Google search data to reveal the football team from around the world that fans are searching for the most in (almost) every country on the planet.

Researchers removed each country’s home teams from the results, to show which clubs from other shores are the most popular in that country.

The Most Popular Foreign Soccer Teams In The World

England, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel are among the 75 countries that Google real Madrid FC more than any other team, which makes the Spanish team the world’s most popular foreign football team.

Liverpool FC is the second-most popular team in the world as it tops the searches in 34 countries., Affectionately known as “the Reds” by fans, Liverpool Football Club is known around the globe for being England’s most successful team. New Zealand, Wales, Ireland, and Ukraine are all amongst the 34 countries Googling them more than any other club.

The third-most-popular foreign team in the world is Manchester United thanks to dedicated fans in 27 countries who search for the team more than any other; the countries loving Manchester United the most include Australia, Canada, Japan, Greece, Cambodia, and the USA.

Manchester City FC is fourth on the global list, as it is revealed as the number one club for 20 countries altogether, including The Netherlands and Portugal. Arsenal FC rounds off the top five most popular clubs, being the most Googled team in 13 countries; including Scotland, Uganda, and Kuwait.

The top five list features four England-based football teams, and Chelsea FC is the only other one to feature in the top 10, coming out as the favourite team in Saint Lucia and Kenya.

The world’s favourite foreign soccer teams

Football Team                                                        Total number of countries where the team is the most                                                                                                            Googled foreign football team

Real Madrid                                                                                                 75

Liverpool FC                                                                                                34

Manchester United                                                                                      27

Manchester City                                                                                          20

Arsenal FC                                                                                                  13

FC Barcelona                                                                                               8

Juventus FC                                                                                                 3

Chelsea FC                                                                                                   2

FC Porto                                                                                                      2

Bayern Munich                                                                                             1

Rangers FC                                                                                                   1

AC Milan                                                                                                     1

SL Benfica                                                                                                    1

Continent-by-Continent Results

In Oceania Liverpool FC beats Real Madrid to the top spot, coming out as the favourite in Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Tonga, Kiribati, and New Zealand. The only other team to feature in Oceania’s most popular football teams list is Manchester United, which is the most searched for in Samoa, Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Australia.

In North and Central America, nine countries search for Real Madrid CF the most, making it the most popular club on the continent, followed by Manchester United (the favoured team of USA and Canada) and Liverpool FC in joint second. FC Barcelona and Manchester City are in joint third coming out on top for two countries each.

In Asia, the most popular foreign football team is also Real Madrid, with a total of 19 countries Googling the team more than any other from around the world. Countries include Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, and Oman. Liverpool is second, being the most popular team of choice in Mongolia, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Qatar, and Bangladesh. Manchester United is the third most popular foreign club on the list, being the favourite in Japan, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia.

In Europe, 15 European countries search for Real Madrid CF the most, including France, England, Croatia, and Austria, followed by Manchester City FC which is the most loved in 12 countries within the continent. Manchester United closely follows as Europe’s third most popular football team as a result of being the most popular club in nine countries.

In Africa: Real Madrid CF once again tops the table as the most searched for team in 23 African countries; including Madagascar, Senegal, Morocco, and Mozambique. Liverpool is second on the list (topping the list in 11 countries) with Seychelles, Namibia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe being amongst the places searching for the “Red Devils” the most. Arsenal is third and is closely followed by Manchester United.

In South America, Uruguay, Suriname, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, and Brazil are the countries showing Real Madrid the most attention, once again, making it the most popular football team in yet another continent. Manchester City is second-most popular, and Liverpool FC, which is the top team in Guyana, is in third place.

To see the full research and visualised data, please visit: https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/studies/favourite-football-teams/

Please login with linkedin to comment

Liverpool Football Club manchester united Real Madrid uswitch

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]