US Surgeon General Calls For Sweeping Social Media Changes To Protect Children

Group of children of different nationalities sit in a row on the windowsill and with lack of emotion play online games or read social networks on mobile phones. Technologies that spoil childhood.
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



The US’ top doctor has called for far tighter rules around social media to protect children’s physical and mental health.

While, Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy, the current surgeon general, conceded that social media could provide some benefits for young people, such as “providing positive community and connection with others who share identities, abilities, and interests” as well as creating a ground for self-expression, they were outweighed by the downsides of social media.

In a report, the surgeon general said that social media platforms’ thirst for engagement could encourage excessive use and behavioural dysregulation. Push notifications, autoplay, infinite scroll, quantifying and displaying popularity (i.e., ‘likes’), and algorithmic content recommendations were all cited mechanisms that cause harm.

These tactics have been linked to sleep and attention problems and feelings of exhaustion among teenagers. The surgeon general also said that problematic use of social media has been linked to self-reported and diagnosed ADHD.

In response, and noting that the US has a strong history of taking action to protect children in toys, transportation, and medications (though notably not firearms), the surgeon general proposed a sweeping set of changes.

First among the recommendations was the development of “age-appropriate health and safety standards. The surgeon general said it was important to design appropriate and safe technology for a child’s developmental stage, protecting children and adolescents from accessing harmful content and limiting features designed to maximise engagement.

A higher level of data privacy for children was also recommended as six-in-ten adolescents say they have little to no control over their personal information.

Tech companies, meanwhile, were instructed to conduct and facilitate transparent and independent assessments of the impact of social media products and services on children and assume responsibility for the impacts of their products on children.

They were also told to create “effective and timely” systems to manage complaints about online abuse, harmful content and interactions and other threats to children’s safety. The surgeon general added that “social media platforms should take these complaints seriously, thoroughly investigate and consider them, and respond in a timely and transparent manner.”

The large social media platforms would, of course, counter that they have a range of tools in place to protect children from harmful interactions and content. However, the surgeon general’s points around methods to display popularity and the developmental effects on children are new. Whether the social media companies take the recommendations seriously without the threat of legislation or regulation remains to be seen.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Social Media

Latest News

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
  • Marketing

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
  • Media

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
  • Marketing

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
  • Marketing

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
  • Marketing

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
  • Marketing

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
  • Marketing

Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]