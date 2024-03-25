Urban List Appoints New Leadership Team

Lifestyle publisher, Urban List has extended its leadership capabilities with the appointment of a team of 12 managers who will act in extension to the business’s Executive and support the company’s growth.

Lead image: Courtney Barnard, Sam Macrae, Elise Cullen, Daniel Harris, Kylie O’Connell, Ellie Healen, Leilani Vakaahi,, Sammy Preston, Hamish Taylor, Anna Franklyn, Rick Stephens and Sally Hercert

The Urban List Leadership Team brings diverse expertise and experience across commercial, content and operations arms of the business, providing increased bench depth as the company extends their offering into new products, markets and territories.

Urban List founder Susannah George said that “Urban List has developed a culture in which happiness and performance thrive, and exceptional leadership and management capabilities are critical to ensuring we consistently meet the needs of our clients, community and crew as we expand”.

“Top-tier talent has always been the foundation of our growth, and as the business has scaled, we’ve identified the opportunity to both recognise and nurture this potential, providing ongoing development for the business and the extraordinary individuals that make it happen”.

The Urban List leadership team will benefit from a 12-month growth and development program designed to hone their leadership, management, strategy, and financial literacy skills. This program will position them for success in their current roles and beyond and increase the growth and development opportunities of the teams they lead.

Sammy Preston brings 13 years of media experience and is at the helm of commerce content and affiliate partnerships. Rick Stephens, now in his 5th year at Urban List, has held deputy editor, editor, and acting managing editor positions Sam Macrae, director of operations and technology, brings a wealth of B2B and B2C publishing experience from Australia and the US.

With eight years of experience at Urban List under his belt, Daniel Harris, stands as the most experienced member of the sales team. Commercial director Leilani Vakaahi, injects strategic acumen honed over a decade in the industry.

Elise Cullen, head of studio creative, has 12 years of media experience, enriched by her roles at renowned organisations including Bauer Media Group and The Iconic, while Kylie O’Connell, client experience director & head of production, champions empathy and equality, aligning with Urban List’s core values.

Director of strategy Hamish Taylor, elevates the team with a keen perception and understanding of industry trends. Media veteran Sally Herbert adds a robust leadership background spanning 18 years. Sally is currently the head of studio operations, and brings a dedication to nurturing emerging talent. And Courtney Barnard’s nine-year journey at Urban List has seen her excel across multiple pivotal roles, culminating in her current position as director of operations, people & culture.

Part of the cohort and currently on maternity leave are Anna Franklyn and Ellie Healen. Anna Franklyn has an eight-year tenure at Urban List and brings experience in forging a robust career path at a boutique indie publisher. Executive assistant to the CEO, Ellie Healen, brings a unique ability and perspective to operationalising complex, multi-faceted special projects. Both are fundamental members of the leadership team and will rejoin upon their return.

Together, this formidable team embodies Urban List’s commitment to excellence and innovation to propel the brand to new heights of success.