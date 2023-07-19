Updated Alcohol Advertising Code Mandates Minimum 80% Adult Audience For Ad Placement

The Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code (ABAC) has been updated with new rules around ads placements and greater restrictions around direct marketing.

Key changes to the code mandate that alcohol ads can only be placed alongside content with reliable data to show that at least 80 per cent of the audience are adults.

The rules around direct marketing have also been bumped up. Communications must not be delivered to a child by hand, by direct mail or if a person has sought removal from their mailing list.

Rules around excessive or rapid consumption of alcohol have also been expanded as have the rules around showing that alcohol consumption can improve a person’s mood or environment, boost the success of a social occasion or suggest that alcohol offers any therapeutic or health benefit, or is needed to overcome adversity.

The code has also been expanded to no and very low alcohol beverages. The changes will come into effect on 1 August.

“Packaging with soft drink and confectionery themes is an area that attracts public complaints as seen in recent determinations and the new code provides greater clarity and updates around the meaning of ‘strong or evident’,” he said.

“Showing excess or rapid consumption of alcohol caused the majority of breaches last quarter and I urge marketers to move away from using these themes and images in their social media posts,” said ABAC chair Harry Jenkins.

“The new code clarifies that excessive consumption is consumption inconsistent with the Australian Alcohol Guidelines set by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council. Often these themes are shown humourously, and the new code makes it very clear that treating excessive or rapid consumption as amusing is a clear breach of responsible alcohol marketing standards.”

Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”
  • Media

Seven Was Looking At Rights For Commonwealth Games, But “No Deal Done”

Seven has confirmed that it had been looking at the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games but no deal had been signed. Speaking to B&T, a spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed that Seven “does not hold the right to the 2026 Games”. As the broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is understood that Seven […]

Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
  • Campaigns

Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport

A proud supporter of the Matildas, Cadbury is highlighting its commitment to women’s sport ahead of the FIFA World Cup kick-off tomorrow, with a major campaign across TV, digital and social, created by WPP sister agencies Wavemaker and Ogilvy. Cadbury’s Women in Sport program and its “Cheer and a Half” campaign aims to help fans […]

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
  • Media

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl

Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]

TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia
  • Technology

TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia

TikTok has launched its “TikTok Music” streaming service in Australia, inviting users to a closed beta test. The streaming service syncs to a user’s existing TikTok accounts and listen to, download and share songs. The service includes the back catalogues of major recording companies such as Universal, Warner and Sony. To join the beta, users […]

94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
  • Media

94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services

The latest Digital Citizen Report 2023, developed by Publicis Sapient, has shown that 94 per cent of Aussies now use at least one digital government service. A vast majority of Australians are more confident of using technology to engage with digital citizen services and 94 per cent say they have used at least one digital […]

Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads
  • Technology

Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads

Pinterest has introduced mobile deep links for shopping ads to help users go from discovery to purchase while increasing conversion for retailers. For retailers, mobile deep links will direct Pinterest users to a specific page in their mobile app, making it easier to shop for products after clicking on a shopping ad on the platform. […]

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
  • Advertising

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work

BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]

oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
  • Media

oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships

oOh!media has launched an expanded data suite for enhanced capabilities in audience-led campaign planning and attribution, signing a long term, out of home partnership (with attribution exclusivity) with Unpacked by Flybuys, the insights, data and measurement division of Flybuys, Australia’s top rated customer loyalty program. Furthermore, oOh!’s evolved data suite integrates transactional banking data insights […]

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
  • Media

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes

Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC

PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]

Revium Expands Employee Ownership
  • Marketing

Revium Expands Employee Ownership

Revium increased company ownership by its employees to 13 per cent by adding team members to its employee benefits trust program and increasing equity holdings of two existing members. The program, which was first introduced in 2018, is believed to be unique among digital marketing and transformation agencies and has seen strong take-up by employees, […]