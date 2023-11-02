Melbourne Strategy Agency Untangld Expands To London

Born in Melbourne, Australia, the international strategy studio Untangld is expanding operations to London in response to the growing demand for agnostic and actionable strategy solutions.

Lead image: L to R: Jamal Cassim, Emily Gray, James Needham, Danish Chan, Lawrence Heath.

With businesses showing increasing dissatisfaction with both the traditional agency model and consultancies alike due to lack of specialism, the slow delivery of work and increasing expense, Untangld offers a refreshingly boutique approach to business transformation.

Recently recognised by the Australian Financial Review as one of Australia’s fastest-growing start-ups and SmartCompany as one of the 50 best places to work, in just three years, Untangld has collaborated with some of the most ambitious businesses around the world, including Amazon Prime Video, Carlsberg, IG, Flaus, x15ventures, VIDA GLOW and Nando’s.

The London office is poised as a critical hub in bringing Untangld’s strategic thinking closer to its existing US and European partners and enabling them to support a broader range of business problems across different time zones. It will be jointly managed by two new founding partners: Emily Gray, Business Director, and Lawrence Heath, Strategy Director, who both bring a wealth of experience from Omnicom and WPP agencies.

Emily Gray brings extensive knowledge from her combined agency, client, and start up background, having worked with a range of brands such as Diageo, Bank of New York, Vanguard, ANZ, Schweppes Asahi and O2. She specialises in connecting creativity and commercial outcomes and is a trusted advisor to both CMOs and CXOs alike.

Lawrence Heath is an accomplished CX practitioner with over a decade’s worth of experience defining impactful customer centric strategy. He has collaborated with major brands such as Mars, O2, Mazda, Coutts, and TalkTalk, and is passionate about prioritising innovation to unlock business growth.

“We wouldn’t entrust Untangld with anyone else. Emily and Lawrence both have the rare talent to operate at every altitude of business, from 30,000 feet to ground level. Mixing strategic rigour with an insatiable curiosity to understand how to help brands win. They are exactly who you want sitting with you in the C-suite,” said Jamal Cassim, co-founder of Untangld.

“We’ve heard from countless business and marketing leaders who are crying out for someone to help them navigate an increasingly expansive and fragmented landscape. From brand, to media, to technology, to communications – there is huge opportunity but too little guidance. Adding to this confusion is a chaotic and self-interested traditional agency model biased towards its own commercial outcomes. The breadth of business challenges today requires a different model, one that offers blissfully agnostic, jargon-free, actionable strategy. Untangld isn’t for everyone, but has caught fire with ambitious business and marketing leaders who are serious about the impact they want to have,” said Emily Gray, founding partner and business director at Untangld.

“The Untangld experience offering is centred around designing commercially impactful work that encompasses unmet and emerging needs. We have to look past the obvious and use creativity to truly elevate the experience. So much CX practice today focuses on table stakes; brands need to not only smooth out pain points, but also strike at emotional high points where boldly imagined experiences have the highest chance of memorability,” said Lawrence Heath, founding partner and strategy director at Untangld.

Untangld is a founding partner of ‘by the Network’, an independent creative network comprised of the world’s top independent specialist agencies, and is known for its borderless team of experts in creative, strategy, production and tech.