Melbourne Strategy Agency Untangld Expands To London

Melbourne Strategy Agency Untangld Expands To London
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Born in Melbourne, Australia, the international strategy studio Untangld is expanding operations to London in response to the growing demand for agnostic and actionable strategy solutions.

Lead image: L to R: Jamal Cassim, Emily Gray, James Needham, Danish Chan, Lawrence Heath.

With businesses showing increasing dissatisfaction with both the traditional agency model and consultancies alike due to lack of specialism, the slow delivery of work and increasing expense, Untangld offers a refreshingly boutique approach to business transformation.

Recently recognised by the Australian Financial Review as one of Australia’s fastest-growing start-ups and SmartCompany as one of the 50 best places to work, in just three years, Untangld has collaborated with some of the most ambitious businesses around the world, including Amazon Prime Video, Carlsberg, IG, Flaus, x15ventures, VIDA GLOW and Nando’s.

The London office is poised as a critical hub in bringing Untangld’s strategic thinking closer to its existing US and European partners and enabling them to support a broader range of business problems across different time zones. It will be jointly managed by two new founding partners: Emily Gray, Business Director, and Lawrence Heath, Strategy Director, who both bring a wealth of experience from Omnicom and WPP agencies.

Emily Gray brings extensive knowledge from her combined agency, client, and start up background, having worked with a range of brands such as Diageo, Bank of New York, Vanguard, ANZ, Schweppes Asahi and O2. She specialises in connecting creativity and commercial outcomes and is a trusted advisor to both CMOs and CXOs alike.

Lawrence Heath is an accomplished CX practitioner with over a decade’s worth of experience defining impactful customer centric strategy. He has collaborated with major brands such as Mars, O2, Mazda, Coutts, and TalkTalk, and is passionate about prioritising innovation to unlock business growth.

“We wouldn’t entrust Untangld with anyone else. Emily and Lawrence both have the rare talent to operate at every altitude of business, from 30,000 feet to ground level. Mixing strategic rigour with an insatiable curiosity to understand how to help brands win. They are exactly who you want sitting with you in the C-suite,” said Jamal Cassim, co-founder of Untangld.

“We’ve heard from countless business and marketing leaders who are crying out for someone to help them navigate an increasingly expansive and fragmented landscape. From brand, to media, to technology, to communications – there is huge opportunity but too little guidance. Adding to this confusion is a chaotic and self-interested traditional agency model biased towards its own commercial outcomes. The breadth of business challenges today requires a different model, one that offers blissfully agnostic, jargon-free, actionable strategy. Untangld isn’t for everyone, but has caught fire with ambitious business and marketing leaders who are serious about the impact they want to have,” said Emily Gray, founding partner and business director at Untangld.

“The Untangld experience offering is centred around designing commercially impactful work that encompasses unmet and emerging needs. We have to look past the obvious and use creativity to truly elevate the experience. So much CX practice today focuses on table stakes; brands need to not only smooth out pain points, but also strike at emotional high points where boldly imagined experiences have the highest chance of memorability,” said Lawrence Heath, founding partner and strategy director at Untangld.

Untangld is a founding partner of ‘by the Network’, an independent creative network comprised of the world’s top independent specialist agencies, and is known for its borderless team of experts in creative, strategy, production and tech.




Please login with linkedin to comment

untangld

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]