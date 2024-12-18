United Cup Warms Up Nine’s Summer Of Tennis

Wide World of Sports is set and ready to serve up the summer of tennis when national pride goes on the line in the United Cup, from December 27 on the 9Network and to stream on 9Now.

With every game available live and free, Australia will take on the world in Sydney and Perth for the annual mixed-teams event.

The best men’s and women’s players from 18 nations will compete for US$10 million prize-money in the special United Cup format where each tie includes one men’s singles, one women’s singles, and a mixed doubles match.

The United Cup will feature seven of the world’s top 10 women and six of the world’s top 12 men, including superstars Alex de Minaur, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Greek duo Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari.

Joining De Minaur on team Australia in Sydney will be Paris 2024 gold medallist Matt Ebden and top 100 women’s singles player Olivia Gadecki.

The tournament commentary line up will include Nine’s Jelena Dokic, Jim Courier, Todd Woodbridge, Sam Smith and Casey Dellacqua in Sydney, while Mark Philippoussis and David Culbert will commentate on coverage for the hotly contested group stages in Perth.

“The United Cup format is unique and so great because it brings men’s and women’s tennis together creating a team environment that players love and tight contests,” said Wide World of Sports tennis expert, Jelena Dokic.

“The United States go in as favourites this year with Coco and Fritz, but Australia can do really well with Olivia Gadecki on the rise and De Minaur being injury free. He thrives playing at his favourite court in the world, Ken Rosewall Arena, where he beat Novak Djokovic last year.

“De Minaur could be playing against his girlfriend Katie Boulter with Australia meeting Great Britain in the group stages for the mixed doubles tie. I’m expecting the mixed ties will produce many close match ups and decide which nation will progress.

“Getting plenty of matches under your belt coupled with being in a team environment, is a great way to start the tennis year and build momentum going into the Australian Open”.

The 9Network’s coverage will be hosted by Roz Kelly, Nick McArdle and Zac Bailey on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD, with every match streamed on 9Now.