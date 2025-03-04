UniSuper Launches The Never Too Late Show In First Campaign Via ATime&Place

UniSuper has launched a major new brand initiative designed to help Australians imagine their retirement and discover the knowledge to effectively grow their superannuation.

Hosted by Monty Newton Welsh, grandson of legendary TV host Bert Newton, ‘The Never Too Late Show’ turns the tables and asks adult Australians, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, warmly encouraging audiences to picture their ideal retirement and their plan to achieve it.

Leah Mackenzie, Head of Marketing at UniSuper, says, “UniSuper is thrilled to launch our new campaign in market. The tagline “Know how to grow” aligns strongly with our heritage in the University and Research sector, along with our ambition to be the leader in retirement through our expertise and experience in providing financial advice and education to our members.

“As a fund that is open to all Australians since 2021, we have continued to build our brand awareness, and we are very excited to see how this new campaign resonates with the community.”

Matt Lawson, CCO, ATime&Place, says, “What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a question we all hear as kids but never as adults. Perhaps this is why we stop viewing our futures with the same wide-eyed optimism and joy. And the ‘Never Too Late Show’ construct is a useful reminder that it really is never too late to do whatever we want, with the right help along the way.”

This is the first work for UniSuper by new independent agency ATime&Place, who were awarded the business after a competitive process in late 2024. The campaign has been developed in collaboration between the agency and UniSuper’s internal creative team.

The campaign is brought to life across TV, online, outdoor, radio, PR, print, owned channels and affiliates.

