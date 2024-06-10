Uniqlo Launches Interactive Digital Activation For Heattech In Melbourne CBD Via 1000heads

CampaignsNewsletter

With the collaboration of Social Transformation Company 1000heads, UNIQLO brought a giant thermal HEATTECH shirt to the Emporium in Melbourne last Thursday, catching the eye of commuters heading to work.

UNIQLO’s thermal wear, HEATTECH, is made with revolutionary fabric technology that works with your body to retain heat. The campaign aims to position UNIQLO as the ultimate destination for winter warmth, spark interest in the HEATTECH range, and boost the HEATTECH trial rate.

Through the creative lens of #StayWarm with HEATTECH, 1000heads, who partnered with Alchemy, a set building, design and manufacturer for event service and brand activations, built a colossal 5-meter-high HEATTECH shirt complete with infrared heaters and LED lights. 1000heads developed a cutting-edge digital execution – digital Polaroid pictures captured in thermal heat. As commuters walked through the shirt, they were blasted with hot air from the infrared heaters, emulating the feeling of HEATTECH products and getting their “Thermie” (a thermal selfie) taken. Once outside, they scanned a QR code and received their digital Polaroid, which included a retail redemption code for one free selected HEATTECH item.

In addition to the oversized shirt activation, UNIQLO launched a nationwide social competition. Using an AR filter, UNIQLO’s audience could share their best “Thermies” to win one of two $500 UNIQLO vouchers. The competition was promoted through marketing materials at the event and on social media to reach a wider audience beyond Melbourne.

“The 1000heads team wanted to give UNIQLO fans the ultimate experience, so we crafted a three-phase approach to the activation, incorporating a physical installation as well as digital and social components all under the umbrella of #Staywarm with HEATTECH. 1000heads approached the experience in a way that merged the IRL activation and the digital experience to drive scale and conversations both on the ground and online,” said Fiona Harris, general manager of 1000heads.

“We were so excited to bring HEATTECH to life through this immersive activation, and to close the loop with a free sample – allowing Melburnians to see for themselves just how great our HEATTECH thermals really are, right as we begin to feel the cold bite of winter. A beloved product category globally, HEATTECH is light, warm and versatile, and a perfect addition to any Australian’s winter wardrobe,” said Johanna McNicoll, marketing manager at UNIQLO.

CREDITS

Social Transformation and Creative Agency: 1000heads

Fiona Harris – General Manager

Mark Lloyd – Group Account Director

Daniel Koublachvili – Creative Technology Director

Jessica Freeman – Senior Account Manager

Luke Stevenson – Technical Director

Simran Lala – Account Executive

Noah Melamed – Junior Technologist

Derek Tran – Junior Technologist

Set building, design and manufacturer for event service and brand activations: Alchemy

Charlie McDonald – Logistics Manager

Emily Lloyd – Project Manager

Anthony Shone – Production Manager

UNIQLO

Johanna McNicoll – Marketing Manager

By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

