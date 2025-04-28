UNIFIED Music Group Poaches Rachel Kelly As “Community Music” Plunges Into Next Phase

UNIFIED Music Group-owned “Community Music” has entered its next phase, expanding its offering to include Publishing and Sync. The addition of these services ensures “Community Music” is now a one-stop shop for recorded music, release and rights management.

Music and tech industry leader, Rachel Kelly, has come on board to spearhead the launch, taking up the position of general manager, Publishing and Sync.

Kelly has unrivalled expertise in this arena, having been VP of commercial at Proper Music Group, creative director and head of Sync at Downtown Music Publishing, creative director and VP of creative at BMG Rights Management, and head of licensing at Alberts. In addition, she’s acted as a women in music mentor for AIR (the Australian Independent Record Labels Association) and APRA AMCOS, and served as a board member for AMPAL (Australasian Music Publishers Association).

UNIFIED Music Group launched “Community Music” in October last year as a global distribution and artist services alternative designed and built by artist-turned-developer Will Cuming. It exists to enhance artist independence and control, with the ultimate aim of supporting the development of great Australian artists in building long-term global careers.

In the six months since its launch, “Community Music” has supported artists including Ocean Alley, The Rions, The Stamps and Sarah Saint James, and released new music from the likes of Pete Murray, Azure Ryder, Maddy Jane and Mulga Bore Hard Rock, as well as struck label partnerships with international partners including Mantra Roots.

The Group will continue to support Australian artists – including songwriters and producers – across everything from A&R and artist management, to recording and distribution, touring, merch, sync, and publishing activities.

“When it comes to making career moves, my philosophy is simple: surround yourself with good people and great music. Jaddan and the whole team at UNIFIED are inherently good people, doing great things. A community inspired by music and powered by tech brings the best of both worlds. I’m excited to be working at the frontline for independent artists and songwriters as part of the team at UNIFIED and within the broader music community”, said Kelly.

“Rachel Kelly has long been a force in championing Australia’s independent music community — someone we’ve admired and respected for many years. As we mapped out the next evolution of Community Music, expanding into Publishing and Sync is a natural and necessary step. There was no question: Rachel was the obvious choice to lead this new chapter and continue our mission to create a global distribution and artist services alternative that exists to enhance independence”, added Jaddan Comerford, founder and CEO of UNIFIED Music Group.

The launch of Community Music publishing follows “Community Music’s” previously announced $10 million commitment over the next three years to support Australian artists to build long-term global careers.