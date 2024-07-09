UM Promotes Michael Mellington To Head Of Media Planning

UM Australia has announced the promotion of Michael Mellington to the newly created role of head of media planning.

Previously head of partnerships in Melbourne, Mellington will lead UM’s national media planning team, bringing his experience and passion for innovative media solutions to the forefront of UM’s media planning craft.

“We are very excited to have someone of Mello’s experience and capability fill this critical role in UM’s evolution,” said Anathea Ruys, CEO, UM Australia.

“Exceptional media planning is a cornerstone of client success, and on a daily basis, Mello demonstrates his dedication to the craft of planning and his commitment to client growth. More recently he has worked tirelessly to establish and deliver a plan to uplift the craft for UM. With his leadership skills so apparent, the entire planning team – and our clients – will see his efforts come to life as we move forward”.

“I am truly delighted Michael has taken on this new role and challenge and I am excited about what the future of media planning looks like for UM with him at the helm,” Ruys concluded.

“I am a firm believer that the craft of planning in our industry is pivotal to client growth and needs a renewed focus, so I am thrilled to take on this new challenge working with the incredible talent that is across our national team,” said Mellington.

“My aim moving forward is to balance our approach of people and data to unpack the full spectrum of creative media solutions to drive tangible client outcomes. With the fast-paced evolution of our industry, this is the perfect time for UM to take a market leading stance and I’m honoured to lead this charge with our planning community”.

Mellington’s promotion is effective immediately. Reporting directly to Raj Gupta, UM chief strategy & growth officer, he will be based in Melbourne due to his strong commitments to Melbourne-based clients, however, will oversee the national planning team and media planning needs across UM’s national client roster.

Mellington joined UM in 2016.