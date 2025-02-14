Tyro Appoints Alex Volkanovski As “Chief Tap Out Officer” Via Hello

Tyro has enlisted the help of UFC superstar Alexander Volkanovski (Volk), and newly appointed him with his new ‘role’ as “Chief Tap Out Officer” to support businesses around the country in fresh advocacy campaign – Tyro ‘Big Buyout’ via integrated agency Hello.

New research commissioned by Tyro in 2025 has revealed almost a third of small business owners are operating with less than one month’s expenses in reserve in 2025, and one in four say they are paying themselves less now compared to a year ago. Female owners are the most impacted, with one in three paying themselves less this year.

The cost-of-living crisis is weighing heavily on hospitality business owners this year, with eight in ten predicting an increase in coffee costs, and 75 per cent expecting a hike in beer prices too, with a quarter saying a cold one will set Aussies back more than $12 in 2025.

The campaign highlights Tyro’s obsession with Aussie business success, offering lucky businesses across NSW the chance to win a ‘Big Buyout’ thanks to Tyro, who will send Volk to spend up big for the day – and give all his purchased goods away for free to the public.

“This campaign shows Tyro’s commitment to supporting Aussie businesses, by teaming up with Volk, a well-loved Aussie star, and spending big, our aim is to help these local businesses thrive. With his experience as a small business owner and his fearless attitude as a UFC fighter, we knew Volk was the right person for the job!” said Tyro’s head of marketing, Sera Awad.

“We loved that Tyro was up for doing something brave and disruptive. The concept has been embraced organisation-wide, welcoming Volk into his new role. We often see B2B brands trying to solve business problems with vanilla business influencers, case studies and whitepapers but the reality is we are speaking to humans who also respond to culture and creativity. This thinking coupled with the power of giving back and purpose is as Volk would say ‘a bloody winner all round,” said managing partner at Hello, Sam Kelly.

The first official ‘Big Buyout’ kicks off at the iconic Hotel Ravesis at Bondi Beach on Sunday Feb 23rd with a further two scheduled later this year. Participating businesses can enter the competition to win a $10,000 ‘Buyout’ by visiting Tyro’s website www.tyro.com.au/buyout

The integrated campaign is live across social, website, CRM, PR and activations across NSW.

