Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards.

The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I.

This marks the company’s second consecutive win in this category after taking out the same award in 2022, further highlighting its consistency in digital marketing innovation.

In addition, Baskin-Robbins Australia was honoured as an ABA100® Winner for Marketing Excellence [MXA] at The Australian Business Awards 2023 for its successful “BRing On The Baskins” 2022 Summer Campaign and named Innovator of the Year for the second year running at the 2023 Inspire Brands Conference in Dubai in September.

Baskin-Robbins Australia’s industry leadership in digital innovation is seeing the ice cream giant flourish as it embraces new ways to connect with guests, propelling it into a period of sustained growth.

Through the introduction of fresh, innovative product ranges and collaborations with the brand’s creative and digital agency Type + Pixel, Baskin-Robbins Australia’s marketing activity has directly engaged over a million fans and contributed to a 14.2 per cent increase in revenue for the company.

Natasha Guiulfo, national marketing manager of Baskin-Robbins Australia, said the company’s approach to marketing innovation in the ice cream category has led to significant growth in the past five years, with a remarkable surge in sales over the past two years. “The company’s strong focus on the digital experience and product innovation has set it apart in the industry and well ahead of our competitors,” said Guiulfo.

“Baskin-Robbins Australia’s commitment to digital will continue as we look for new and exciting ways to engage guests and provide them with the ultimate experience”.

“This dedication has resulted in increased revenue, enabling the company to expand its marketing team, including the addition of social media specialist Brooke MacGregor”.

“Of course, the company’s success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and continued hard work of franchisee partners across our 80 Australian stores”.

“Our partnership with Baskin-Robbins Australia has always involved using new technology to surprise and delight fans – and Enter the Flavour-Verse is no exception. Utilising custom 3D and AR tech, our experience placed fans right inside the action, delivering sales growth for our client and helping to make Across the Spider-Verse Part I the biggest animated hit in Sony Pictures’ history,” said Type + Pixel founder, Darren Walls.