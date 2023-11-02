Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards.

The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I.

This marks the company’s second consecutive win in this category after taking out the same award in 2022, further highlighting its consistency in digital marketing innovation.

In addition, Baskin-Robbins Australia was honoured as an ABA100® Winner for Marketing Excellence [MXA] at The Australian Business Awards 2023 for its successful “BRing On The Baskins” 2022 Summer Campaign and named Innovator of the Year for the second year running at the 2023 Inspire Brands Conference in Dubai in September.

Baskin-Robbins Australia’s industry leadership in digital innovation is seeing the ice cream giant flourish as it embraces new ways to connect with guests, propelling it into a period of sustained growth.

Through the introduction of fresh, innovative product ranges and collaborations with the brand’s creative and digital agency Type + Pixel, Baskin-Robbins Australia’s marketing activity has directly engaged over a million fans and contributed to a 14.2 per cent increase in revenue for the company.

Natasha Guiulfo, national marketing manager of Baskin-Robbins Australia, said the company’s approach to marketing innovation in the ice cream category has led to significant growth in the past five years, with a remarkable surge in sales over the past two years. “The company’s strong focus on the digital experience and product innovation has set it apart in the industry and well ahead of our competitors,” said Guiulfo.

“Baskin-Robbins Australia’s commitment to digital will continue as we look for new and exciting ways to engage guests and provide them with the ultimate experience”.

“This dedication has resulted in increased revenue, enabling the company to expand its marketing team, including the addition of social media specialist Brooke MacGregor”.

“Of course, the company’s success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and continued hard work of franchisee partners across our 80 Australian stores”.

“Our partnership with Baskin-Robbins Australia has always involved using new technology to surprise and delight fans – and Enter the Flavour-Verse is no exception. Utilising custom 3D and AR tech, our experience placed fans right inside the action, delivering sales growth for our client and helping to make Across the Spider-Verse Part I the biggest animated hit in Sony Pictures’ history,” said Type + Pixel founder, Darren Walls.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Baskin-Robbins Spider-Man Type + Pixel

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]