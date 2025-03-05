Two New Brand Launches Help Keep Incontinence Under Wraps Via The Core Agency

The Core Agency was tapped to launch two new incontinence brands supporting one in four Australian adults who need support, overseeing brand strategy, naming, tagline, and visual identity.

ConfidenceClub’s new product Invizi is for adult wearers while Nundies are undies designed for kids.

“In a category that’s traditionally shouty (and a bit condescending) for adults, we decided to be unobtrusive and minimal as our way to stand out. The result is a beautifully elegant brand that lets customers fit in,” Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said.

“For our kid brand, we had license to have a little more fun and throw out the rules. The team came up with a cracking name, then looked at ways to use every graphic and piece of language to make kids smile,” Finucane added.

“We were searching for an agency that felt more like a partner, and that’s exactly what we found in The Core Agency. The entire process was deeply collaborative, and it was clear from day one that their team was as excited and committed to this project as we were. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, and we believe Invizi and Nundies will truly make a difference for those who need it,” David Hernandez, chief marketing officer at ConfidenceClub added.

The two brands were launched in Europe initially, with plans to scale.

Credits:

Client: ConfidenceClub

Co-Founder: Garron Lipschitiz

Co-Founder: Gavin Basserabie

Chief Marketing Officer: David Hernandez

Content Director: Gabriella Del Grande

eCommerce Manager: Celina Irwin

Agency: The Core Agency

Founders & Creative Partners: Christian Finucane & Jon Skinner

Managing Partner: Rebecca Turner

Chief Strategy Officer: Mitch Hunter

Design Director: Nick Williams

Snr Copywriter: Kevin MacNamara

Copywriter: Sarah Mould

Senior Account Director: Stacey Paul