Two New Brand Launches Help Keep Incontinence Under Wraps Via The Core Agency

The Core Agency was tapped to launch two new incontinence brands supporting one in four Australian adults who need support, overseeing brand strategy, naming, tagline, and visual identity.

ConfidenceClub’s new product Invizi is for adult wearers while Nundies are undies designed for kids.

“In a category that’s traditionally shouty (and a bit condescending) for adults, we decided to be unobtrusive and minimal as our way to stand out. The result is a beautifully elegant brand that lets customers fit in,” Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said.

“For our kid brand, we had license to have a little more fun and throw out the rules. The team came up with a cracking name, then looked at ways to use every graphic and piece of language to make kids smile,” Finucane added.

“We were searching for an agency that felt more like a partner, and that’s exactly what we found in The Core Agency. The entire process was deeply collaborative, and it was clear from day one that their team was as excited and committed to this project as we were. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, and we believe Invizi and Nundies will truly make a difference for those who need it,” David Hernandez, chief marketing officer at ConfidenceClub added.

The two brands were launched in Europe initially, with plans to scale.

Credits:

Client: ConfidenceClub
Co-Founder: Garron Lipschitiz
Co-Founder: Gavin Basserabie
Chief Marketing Officer: David Hernandez
Content Director: Gabriella Del Grande
eCommerce Manager: Celina Irwin
Agency: The Core Agency
Founders & Creative Partners: Christian Finucane & Jon Skinner
Managing Partner: Rebecca Turner
Chief Strategy Officer: Mitch Hunter
Design Director: Nick Williams
Snr Copywriter: Kevin MacNamara
Copywriter: Sarah Mould
Senior Account Director: Stacey Paul

