Twisties Raises Eyebrows With Its Most Opulent Flavour Yet

Twisties has released its latest flavour, Twisties Caviar, designed to give fans the ultimate taste of luxury, via a 10-day social and PR campaign last month led by VaynerMedia and Mango Communications.

The limited edition Twisties Caviar combined the iconic Twistie crunch that Australia has come to know and love, with the sophisticated caviar flavour, elevating snack time to a luxurious experience for Aussie Twisties connoisseurs around the country.

Following a series of nation-dividing flavours like Twisties Donut King, Raspberry, Fortune and Spicy Ramen, Twisties Caviar was not available for purchase and could only be won via a social competition.

Twisties offered customers the chance to win an uber-limited Twisties Caviar packet via an exclusive daily giveaway hosted on Twisties’ Instagram and Facebook channels. From 18 to 27 November, Twisties gave away 30 packets of Twisties Caviar to lucky fans per day.

Sentiment around the new flavour was largely positive, with audiences excited to try the new flavour. Social commentary included “Shut up and take my money”, “Imagine putting this on Emirates First Class instead of Caviar”, “Twisties and a cocktail”, “I will never understand what it means to be a VIP…unless I get to try Twisties Caviar” and “Something I didn’t know I needed ” and “knowing that I’ll eat them in my bathtub is making me feel VIP”.

The PR campaign generated widespread nationwide conversation securing a reach of 155 million and national headlines like “Nobody asked for this: Twisties releases new caviar flavour”, “Have Twisties gone ‘completely crazy?’ New chip flavour shocks”, “’Looks a bit fishy to me’: Strange new limited-edition flavour for iconic Aussie chip splits opinion online”.

Overall, Twisties Caviar received over 1,200 entries from eager Australians keen to try the new flavour. Meta posts secured a reach of 1.6 million and impressions of 2 million, and TikTok posts amassed a reach of 1.8 million and impressions of 3.8 million.

“We wanted to bring something new, different and exclusive to our Twisties fans. We thought – why not combine the humble Twistie with one of the world’s most sophisticated and coveted flavours, caviar – to give everyday Aussies a taste of luxury,” said Simon Odisho, Twisties brand manager.

“Inspired by the hype of limited-edition, luxury releases, we launched Twisties Caviar via a social-only giveaway, to drive attention, conversation and demand, ensuring truly our biggest fans get to experience our new launches.

“We know our fans love out-there and unusual flavour combos – so we aren’t surprised how positively Aussies responded to Twisties Caviar and it’s got us thinking about our next unexpected flavour”.

Twisties Caviar follows the launch of Twisties Fortune and Spicy Ramen in 2024 and Twisties Donut King and Raspberry in 2023.