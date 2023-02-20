TwentyTwo Digital To Cook Up New Email Marketing For Domino’s

Brisbane-based marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital is set to cook up a new email marketing strategy for Domino’s.

TwentyTwo is set to use its data-driven approach to test and optimise Domino’s national corporate store offers, pricing, and promotions.

TwentyTwo’s founder and managing director, Sarah Pelecanos said performing data analysis to ensure clients receive the best possible result.

“As a small, but fast-growing agency, we are excited to showcase our broad range of talents and help bring Domino’s corporate store marketing to the next level with optimised email marketing campaigns and sharp offers,” said TwentyTwo founder managing director Sarah Pelecanos.

“TwentyTwo is also humbled by the opportunity to partner with a company as large as Domino’s — proving that small agencies are just as powerful as the big ones!

“We’re always cheering for the underdog because they are often the ones that everyone underestimates. In this case, we have been fortunate enough to showcase our talent. TwentyTwo Digital are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to work with Domino’s, and look forward to ‘cooking up’ some fresh digital marketing ideas.”