TV Week Logies Announce Major Changes To 2024 Program

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held in Sydney on Sunday, 18 August 2024, with changes to award categories and the judging process being implemented to ensure the Awards evolve and prosper as well as reflect Australia’s vibrant, dynamic and world-class television industry alongside the viewing habits of Australians.

Three awards will continue to be presented as “Most Popular”, with nominees decided by a panel of independent industry experts before being voted on by the Australian public. These awards are the TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

The recipient of the TV WEEK LOGIE Hall of Fame Award will continue to be solely determined by a panel of independent industry experts.

The remaining 20 awards will be named “Best” to combine the previous “Most Popular” and “Most Outstanding” categories. Changes include separating comedy from drama in the acting categories given its popularity and success as a genre and adding a second news award to acknowledge its significance as one of the most watched pillars on Australian television. In 2024 drama has been separated out from miniseries and telemovie and the comedy and reality categories will, for the first time, be split into Scripted Comedy and Comedy Entertainment, and Competition Reality and Structured Reality, respectively. The winners of the Best Awards will be determined by a combined score from a judging panel, viewing data and Australian public votes.

Judging panels will be expanded with the aim of securing greater representation from Australia’s rich and diverse television industry, with recruitment now underway for 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards judges. Judges should have at least five years’ professional experience in the television or screen industries and have capacity to take on this role between Friday 26 April and Monday 20 May.

