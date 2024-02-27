TV Week Logies Announce Major Changes To 2024 Program
The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held in Sydney on Sunday, 18 August 2024, with changes to award categories and the judging process being implemented to ensure the Awards evolve and prosper as well as reflect Australia’s vibrant, dynamic and world-class television industry alongside the viewing habits of Australians.
Three awards will continue to be presented as “Most Popular”, with nominees decided by a panel of independent industry experts before being voted on by the Australian public. These awards are the TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.
The recipient of the TV WEEK LOGIE Hall of Fame Award will continue to be solely determined by a panel of independent industry experts.
The remaining 20 awards will be named “Best” to combine the previous “Most Popular” and “Most Outstanding” categories. Changes include separating comedy from drama in the acting categories given its popularity and success as a genre and adding a second news award to acknowledge its significance as one of the most watched pillars on Australian television. In 2024 drama has been separated out from miniseries and telemovie and the comedy and reality categories will, for the first time, be split into Scripted Comedy and Comedy Entertainment, and Competition Reality and Structured Reality, respectively. The winners of the Best Awards will be determined by a combined score from a judging panel, viewing data and Australian public votes.
Judging panels will be expanded with the aim of securing greater representation from Australia’s rich and diverse television industry, with recruitment now underway for 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards judges. Judges should have at least five years’ professional experience in the television or screen industries and have capacity to take on this role between Friday 26 April and Monday 20 May.
Australia’s #1 total TV network will continue to grow and support television’s most prestigious and glamorous celebration as the proud home of the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday 18 August 2024.
The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
Please login with linkedin to commentLogie Awards TV WEEK
Latest News
Square & Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses With Arcade Ingenuity
In the face of challenging times, Square, in partnership with Alchemy One, launched an innovative campaign dedicated to bringing some holiday cheer while powering local businesses in Melbourne. At the core of the activation is the Square Claw Machine, which offered commuters a chance to win vouchers for local eateries powered by Square, including popular […]
GroupM Nabs Dom Dipple From Groov Ltd
GroupM is expanding its strategy team in New Zealand with the appointment of Dom Dipple as a strategist. The newly created role marks the latest of several key appointments at GroupM New Zealand in recent months under new CEO John Halpin. Dipple will report to Emily Scovell, who joined in December as chief strategy officer. […]
Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
Wellbub, a trailblazer in promoting maternal well-being in Singapore, launched its groundbreaking campaign, ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix,’ on Tuesday, 27th February 2024. This transformative initiative aims to challenge societal norms surrounding postpartum bodies, fostering inclusivity and empowering new mothers to embrace the beauty of their journey. The Wellbub team, in collaboration with photographer […]
Australian Turf Club Tells Race Goers To “Expect It All” Ahead Of 2024 Autumn Racing Carnival
Australian Turf Club invites racing lovers across Australia to Expect It All with the launch of the latest creative campaign to highlight the racing on offer in Sydney at Rosehill Gardens and Royal Randwick. The campaign, which will officially launch ahead of this year’s Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, highlights the wide range of incredible experiences […]
Avenue C Mixes It Up With KitchenAid Media Account Win
Avenue C has won the media account for kitchen appliance brand KitchenAid, B&T can reveal. The North Sydney-based agency snared the media planning and buying work away from Havas. M&C Saatchi-owned Bohemia and fellow indie agency This Is Flow are understood to have been involved in the pitch, too. KitchenAid had awarded its media planning […]
West Australian Ballet Unveils 2024 Season Themed ‘The Discovery’
The ballet takes us away from the everyday – a feeling that inspired the theme for West Australian Ballet’s 2024 Season ‘The Discovery.’ In partnership with VML, West Australian Ballet worked with renowned photographer Jason Capobianco to bring the sensation of the 2024 theme to life. ‘The Discovery’ concept explores how ballet takes audiences someplace […]
Icon Agency Empowers Victorian Students With UX Design Principles
Icon Agency’s Digital UX design team has partnered with Visual Communication Victoria (VCV) to provide an enriching presentation for secondary school students across Victoria. The session aimed to teach students UX design principles with a human-centred approach. Tailored for VCE Visual Communication Design students as part of their Unit 3 curriculum, the presentation focused on […]
Tracksuit Secures $20.5M To Fuel The Future Of Brand Tracking
Tracksuit has announced it has raised $20.5 million AUD in Series A funding, led by Silicon Valley-based firms Altos Ventures and Footwork. Lead Image: Matt Herbert & Connor Archbold The funding marks the company’s second external investment, reaching a staggering valuation of $142.9 million AUD and achieving $9.5 million ARR in just under three years. […]
She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024
She Creates has revealed its plans for 2024 with a new committee and revamped structure to support women in the creative industry. Lead image: Amy Lambert & Elise Rundell She Creates is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring, promoting and representing women in the creative communications industry of Adelaide. “As we start this new […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Carlton Partnerships Provide More Than Just Financial Support As Team Prepares 2024 Campaign
Carlton FC had an epic run to the finals series but fell short just one game before the grand final, succumbing 63 points to the Brisbane Lions 79. As the 2024 season looms, the Blues are focused on taking it one step further. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024
Something insane swept to New Zealand as finals approached last year. “Wahs Mania” took hold, and hope was ignited in the hearts of Kiwis who mostly didn’t usually care about League. Sadly, the Warriors didn’t make it through to the grand final, but the clubs following saw a massive increase nonetheless. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight […]
Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”
Credit Union SA has partnered with a local South Australian integrated agency, kwpx, on a new brand campaign, ‘We CU SA,’ that highlights their love for the state. The recently launched large-scale brand campaign showcases Credit Union SA as one of the last remaining credit unions solely focused on South Australian members. The campaign captures […]
Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°
Atomic 212° has continued its 2023 winning streak into the new year with the announcement of three new clients: VetPartners, Adyen and UKG. Lead image: Claire Fenner VetPartners is Australasia’s leading veterinary practice management company, with a community of 4,500 people in more than 250 practices plus training centres, a vet nurse training school and […]
Chloe Hooper Talks MOOD x Mental Health Record Attempt For Cannes In Cairns
Cannes in Cairns revellers at the ready, we’ve got the low down on the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course taking place at this year’s Cannes in Cairns. The industry-first course will see attendees certified as mental health first aiders, to help colleagues manage their mental health. Chloe Hooper, the founder of Bare Feat […]
Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]
Jaywing Agency Takes Over Crocs Marketing In Australia & Singapore
Jaywing staff said to be delighted with the deluge of hideous plastic footwear heading their way.
Multicultural Media Gets Its Lunch Money Stolen By Tech Giants
It doesn't matter what language you say it in, we're being screwed by big tech sounds the same to everyone.
Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol
While it seems we're not getting the hump with MAFS, many of you found Idol's camel farmer endearing.
Opinion: Barking Dog Marketing’s Paul Fitzgerald On Brand Identity Transcending Recognition
Fitzgerald reckons that brand identity, much like Taylor Swift, has transcended its original wheelhouse.
Out Of Home Companies Shine Among Media Owners In WGEA Gender Pay Gap Reporting
The OOH sector shines among the industry on gender pay gap figures. Probably worth putting on a billboard.
Fast 10: Social Soup’s Sharyn Smith Sits Down With Sparrow
Sparrow chats with Sharyn Smith to find out what's minestrone and what's gazpacho in the world of social marketing.
Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement
Data geeks set to rejoice at extra rigour in TV audience reporting. B&T dreads the spreadsheets.
Rooty Hill Officially Idol-ised In Campaign Celebrating Entertainment Diversity
It turns out that the most famous thing to come out of Rooty Hill is Rooty Hill itself!
Clemenger & Mediabrands Star As Gender Pay Gap Numbers Reveal Mixed Picture On Agencies’ Equality Quest
We won't sugar coat it, some of these aren't great. Still, should make next week's International Women's Day interesting.
KMint Launches ‘Dial it Up’ Roadshow To Empower Finance Leaders In The Creative Industry
Thought becoming a creative would keep you away from company bean-counters? Think again.
The Taylor Swift Train Has Left The Station: B&T Wraps The Good, The Bad & The Just Plain Weird Of Taylor Swift Marketing
We're so, so close to being finished with wall-to-wall Tay-Tay coverage here on B&T.
Iconic Aussie Treat Violet Crumble Launches Bath & Body Products With Allkinds via Asembl
Is this the oddest collab of the year so far? We're still holding out hope for a Tim Tam teapot.
Rethink Ink: The Best Of Australian Advertising In Print
Remember that Tourism Tassie spot about our new Danish Queen? Relive all the clamour again here.
Laser Clinics Builds Confidence With New Campaign “The Science of Feeling Good,” Via Ogilvy
What's the science of feeling good? Expensive cosmetic work, apparently.
Taylor Swift & Other Major Cultural Moments: Marketing Gold Or A Bandwagon Ignoring Real Consumer Trends?
Did you climb aboard the Tay-Tay bandwagon? Consider yourselves told off. We'll see you in the naughty corner.
Veridooh Teams Up With Howatson + Company For World-First Independent Verification Solution
H+C clients to get access to new campaign measurement tool, here. The black t-shirts are not up for grabs, however.
Spotlight On Sponsors: St Kilda Signs On Major Partners As 2024 Campaign Kicks Off
St Kilda gets big new sponsor in Chinese car brand, Chery. We can't wait to see the players not driving one.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Newcastle Knights Sponsorship Portfolio Strong Despite Fall From 2023 Finals
Was the Knights' good form last year attributable to the sponsors? Or the other way round?
“There Is Room For Advertisers In The Podcast Space”: Corey Layton On The Success Of Podcasts & What The Future Holds As iHeartPodcasts Celebrates 4 Years
Advertising? In podcasts? We're all ears.
Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup
Triple M announces new NRL commentary team. Sans mullets, sadly.
Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH
Champion shouts out the hoodie in this new spot. Trackies and t-shirts said to be "devastated" at omission.