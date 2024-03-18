TV Ratings: “When You Do Love Yourself, You’re Amazing” – Is This MAFS Most Heart-breaking Split?

TV Ratings 17th March: Viewers of Nine’s Married At First Sight are used to brides and grooms so toxic that you might have to put on a hazmat suit if you were to cross paths with them, so it is little surprise that “genuine” couple Cass and Tristan’s split has had everyone in tears.

In what might be a first for MAFS, the couple actually had nice things to say about each other, despite deciding to go their separate ways.

“I know I say this all the time, but I’m the luckiest dud to be matched with you,” Tristan told his wide.

Meanwhile Cass told him about the importance of self-love – “When You Do Love Yourself, You’re Amazing”.

The show’s other couples were clearly emotional watched the display of love, with Tori even being accused of showing more emotion towards other people’s relationships than her own.

The show had a total reach of 2,931,000. It was followed by 9NEWS with a reach of 2,118,000 and Seven News with a reach of 2,117,000.

Australian Idol pulled in a viewership of 1,861,000, and Lockerbie, also on Seven had 1,290,000 views.