TV Ratings: Nine’s Tipping Point Overtakes Seven’s The Chase

It was a big night for quiz shows as Nine’s new offering Tipping Point knocked Seven’s The Chase off of its perch.

Hosted by legendary ex- tennis player Todd Woodbridge, Nine introduced the show at the end of January this year to challenge Seven’s The Chase and improve its news ratings.

Looks like that gamble is paying off. The show has undoubtedly been a hit with a total reach yesterday (15th March 2024) of 1,131,000. This was just ahead of Seven’s The Chase (1,122,000).

Tipping Point was also higher when looking at the total TV national average audience number, it had 575,000 views vs 523,000 for The Chase.

Seven won in the news with a total reach of 1,961,000 versus 1,761,000 for Nine News.

The AFL was the most-watched entertainment show of the night with a reach of 1,893,000 and average audience of 713,000. Nine’s NRL coverage reached 1,462,000 viewers and had an average audience of 642,000.