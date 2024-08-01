TV Ratings (31/07/2024): Nine Continues To Cash In On Aussie Gold

The Olympics continues to dominate ratings for the Nine Network, proving just how dedicated Aussie viewers are to our sport.

It was the 7-9pm timeslot that dominated again last night, raking in a total TV national reach of 5,331,000.

Our Rowers took to the water, with the brilliant combination of Jess Morrison and Annabell McIntyre coming in first place in the Women’s Pair Semi-Finals.

Over in the Swimming, the Aussies dominated once again. In the Mens 200m Backstroke heats Se-Bom Lee took first place in the heats. Meanwhile Abbey Connor and Elizabeth Dekkers both took second place in their respective Womens 200m butterfly heats.

In the Women’s Quadruple Sculls finals, the epic combination of Ria Thompson, Rowena Meredith, Luara Gourley and Caitlin Cronin solidified second place for the Aussies, and Caitlin Parker dominated Mexican Vanessa Citlalli Ortiz in the women’s 75kg Boxing round of 16 5-0.

The 9-11:30pm session followed closely behind, achieving a total TV national reach of 4,179,000 as the Aussie Women took to the Hockey Pitch, dominating the United States 3-0.

Over in the Cycling BMX Freestyle, Natalya Diehm took home a bronze medal for Australia – our first medal in the sport in history. Meanwhile, the combination of Matthew Ebden and John Peers on Roland-Garros secured an Australian entry into the Men’s Doubles Semi Finals – putting them just one win away from an Olympic medal.