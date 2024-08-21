TV Ratings (20/8/24): The Voice Coaches Turn Around For Tia Barnes’ Emotional Performance

The second episode of The Voice‘s latest season on Seven Network raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,821,000, falling just slightly below Monday’s debut episode that introduced the latest star coaches.

Last night’s episode was the second night of the Blind auditions, where seven new artists debut. The winner will win a grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract.

A singer brought viewers to tears not just with her incredible voice but her emotional backstory. Tia Barnes, 25, shared that her dad is battling a rare and terminal form of brain cancer with a life expectancy of up to five years.

“When I think about going busking and not having him there, that is the part that actually breaks my heart,” she said through tears. “We don’t know how long Dad will have left, so it’s sort of just taking every day as it comes and taking advantage of opportunities like this”.

Barnes chose to perform the emotional ballad Life Goes On by Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs, resulting in all four coaches turning around for her.

“What I really, really loved was how still and centred that was,” said Kate.

Adam described her performance as “transcendent” and “really beautiful”.

“If you did a show, I would want to see it,” added Guy, followed by LeAnn who said, “I felt like I was floating listening to you”.

Over on Nine, The Block‘s Tuesday episode showed contestants once again living with the uncomfortable reality of “Tent City”.

The novelty of camping is wearing thin, as Paige found herself increasingly frustrated with a deflating mattress.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair and Tipping Point brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,660,000 and 1,371,000, respectively.