TV Ratings (17/06/2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Tops Prime Time For Sunday

Travel Guides scored an average TV audience 1,15 million and a national reach of 2.14 million, helping Nine to post strong numbers across the evening with 60 Minutes averaging 781,000 viewers and the news 1.32 million.

Seven’s Dream Home averaged 781,000 and had a national reach of 1.88 million. Seven’s news posted almost identical numbers to rival Nine, but its current affairs show Spotlight lagged behind Nine with a reach of 1.14 million and an average audience of 526,000.

Meanwhile, 1.16 million tuned in to watch the elimination battle of Sweet Week on Ten’s Masterchef, which also averaged a TV audience of 649,000 to farewell Gill Dihn, whose coffee creme caramel wasn’t quite up to Josh “Pezza” Perry’s coffee and caramel custard treat.

The ABC’s Spicks And Specks also posted solid numbers, reaching 1 million and drawing an average audience of 696,000.

Sunday night’s Top 20

TV Ratings 16 June 2024

The weekly ratings chart, courtesy of Nine

By Arvind Hickman
