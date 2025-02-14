TV Ratings (13/02/2025): Fan Favourites Exit The Jungle As I’m A Celeb Finale Approaches

On a quiet night on TV, it was the news that did the numbers, with Seven winning the battle of the 6 pm bulletin with a total TV national reach of 2,049,000 and a national average of 1,303,000. Nine fell just behind with a total TV national reach of 1,863,000 and an average of 1,130,000.

Over on Ten, I’m a Celeb did the numbers as the series neared its final episode, reaching a total TV national audience of 1,159,000 with an average of 576,000.

In a record-breakingly close vote, five became three as Geraldine Hickey and Max Balegde bid farewell to the jungle, leaving Reggie Bird, Sam Thaiday, and Matty J to battle it out in Sunday’s grand finale.

Geraldine had campmates and viewers in stitches with her wry takes on the world, but during trials, she repeatedly pushed herself to the limit. In her first trial, Under the Dam, she faced her fear of spiders, retrieving a star from a box guarded by a terrifying tarantula. After securing just one (sympathy) star during Basketfall, she was determined to make up for it. Alongside Zach and Hughesy, she delivered for the camp during Build a Bridge and Get Over It and Grillin’ Me Softly.

Beyond the trials, Geraldine brought her unique humor to the jungle, running improv classes, sharing her dear friend Cal Wilson’s beads, and opening up about her life. She spoke candidly about her ADHD diagnosis, living a sober life, finding her place in the LGBTQIA+ community, and how stand-up comedy gave her a second chance at coming out.

And who could forget the shocking moment in the tok tokkie when Geraldine looked up to see a venomous spitting cobra?

Geraldine’s time in the jungle was in support of Dementia Australia. “They provide support, care and education to those affected by dementia,” she said. “My Dad had dementia and passed away in April 2023. Dementia Australia were a great place to access information and support when Dad was first diagnosed and throughout his illness.”

Meanwhile, TikTok superstar Max Balegde had everyone in camp – and at home – laughing, often quite literally screaming at any gecko or caterpillar that crossed his path. Like many of his fellow celebs, Max had to face his fears, from creepy crawlies to heights – and even playing basketball on national TV.

Though his sporting skills let him down in the Basketfall trial, he came back strong, laughing, crying, and gagging his way through Jungle Bed and Breakfast with Matty J and Reggie Bird. He took on electric shocks in the Jungle Breakdancing Championships, tested the laws of buoyancy in Whatever Floats Your Boat with Zach, and proved that slime does pay in the hilarious Human Sponge trial.

In camp (when he finally woke up), Max embraced Aussie culture, becoming a true-blue bogan as he learned all the slang his campmates could throw his way. He bonded with his fellow celebs faster than he could say “yeah nah.”

Max’s time in the jungle supported Minus18. “An LGBTQIA+ charity that focuses on education, training and resources to bring awareness and visibility to the LGBT youth,” he explained. “It’s special to me in particular because if I had these sorts of resources growing up then being open about my sexuality would have been much easier.”