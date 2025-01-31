Trump’s DEI Exec Orders: A Fork In The Road For Brands That Value… Values?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll likely know all about the baffling changes coming out of the US at the moment. Bryden Campbell, founder and MD of brand and workplace consultancy Brand Rebellion, thinks that this could be a defining moment for Aussie brands

If you haven’t caught up, Trump’s recent U.S. executive orders targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies are pushing federal agencies to drop DEI programs within 60 days and encouraging a return to in-office work.

Some big-name brands including Ford, McDonald’s, Walmart, and most recently, Meta, seem to be reading from the same playbook. Meta, for instance, has done a complete 180 from its previous DEI commitments, with Zuckerberg proudly claiming to be embracing ‘masculine energy’ in the workplace.

This raises an uncomfortable but crucial question for Australian and New Zealand brands that proudly champion DEI: should you continue investing in platforms like Meta and X, knowing their values might clash with your own?

On the one hand, the argument for staying is obvious. No one can deny the reach and revenue potential inherent in using these platforms. Meta is one of the biggest platforms in the world, and for many brands, the idea of walking away from that kind of audience feels unthinkable.

But here’s the catch: consumers are more value-driven than ever, and they’re paying close attention to where brands direct their advertising dollars. Staying silent, or simply looking the other way, could cost you more than you think.

Tesla is a prime example. Once a brand with an almost cult-like following, the brand now faces regular backlash as customers grow increasingly uncomfortable with Elon Musk’s public behaviour. It’s proof that today’s consumers care about more than just products. They care about the principles (or lack thereof) behind the brand.

Choosing to stick to your DEI commitments and distancing yourself from platforms that don’t can feel daunting. There’s no denying the potential short-term sacrifices: reduced reach, fewer impressions, and possibly some awkward conversations in the boardroom.

But there’s also a lot to gain. Trust is a currency that takes time to earn and seconds to lose. Consumers reward brands that align with their values and act with integrity. Look at The Guardian, for instance. Its decision to leave X (formerly Twitter) likely impacted its traffic, but it reinforced trust with its audience and built a strong foundation of loyalty and respect.

Brands that stay the course on DEI principles are playing a long game, one that prioritises authenticity over convenience. Yes, it’s harder. Yes, it’s riskier. But it also builds something far more valuable: a genuine connection with consumers who share your values.

Consumers want more than lip service. They want brands that walk the talk, even when it’s inconvenient or costly. Those that rise to the occasion will stand out, while those that don’t risk being lumped in with the status quo.

Trump’s DEI executive orders have created a defining moment for brands. For those that have built their reputation on diversity, inclusion, and equity, the stakes have never been higher. Now is the time to prove that these values aren’t just buzzwords but genuine commitments.

The choice isn’t easy. Stick to your principles and risk short-term hits, or chase short-term wins and risk alienating your audience. But history – and consumer behaviour – suggests that brands willing to lead with integrity often come out ahead.

The question is, will brands rise to the occasion, or will they fold under the weight of convenience? Whatever they choose, one thing is clear: this moment will leave a lasting mark on how consumers see them.