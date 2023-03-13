Triple M Signs McDonalds & Rheem Hot Water As Sponsors For AFL & NRL
Triple M has signed McDonald’s and Rheem Hot Water as joint naming rights audio broadcast sponsors for the 2023 AFL and NRL footy seasons.
CBUS Super, Harvey Norman, Beacon Lighting, Choice Hotels and Jim Beam join the dual code sponsor line up.
2023 marks the third consecutive year of McDonald’s and Rheem Hot Water’s naming rights sponsorships on Australia’s #1 football broadcast radio network*.
Joining them as sponsors for both the NRL and AFL are CBUS Super, Harvey Norman, Beacon Lighting, Choice Hotels, and Jim Beam.
The Triple M footy sales team has also signed Bob Jane and Neds as AFL sponsors and Ladbrokes and Mitsubishi as NRL sponsors.
All sponsors will be featured on Triple M’s metro and regional FM stations and on LiSTNR for the entire seasons.
Rheem Australia Marketing Director, John Collignon, said: “This is the 10th year of a remarkable Rheem Hot Water and Triple M partnership running across AFL and NRL properties as well as broader advertising. It’s been a great journey for our brand and for our customers.”
Aaron Miller, Head of Sport Partnerships at McDonald’s media agency OMG, said: “Footy’s back and we’re lovin’ our partnership with Triple M footy for another year. The trusted voices of the all-star broadcast team alongside the innovation in ad formats offer a great environment for partners to connect with passionate footy fans.”
This year, Triple M Footy is calling more games than ever before, including every game of the AFL season and every Broncos and every Dolphins game on Triple M Brisbane.
SCA Head of Client Services and Partnerships, Trevor Crook, said: “The long term nature of our many partners speaks to the return on investment of our footy offering. Put simply, Triple M Footy provides all our partners with an effective, engaging and truly national seven month communication platform, at scale on Triple M and LiSTNR.”
SCA Head of Sports Content – On-Air and On Demand, Ewan Giles, said: “Triple M Footy is also a long-term and valued partner of the AFL and NRL. We are in year one of multi-year rights extensions for both codes and our AFL agreement also includes audio on demand co-collaboration, an Australian first. We know that Triple M rocks Footy like no one else.”
Triple M recently unveiled its commentary teams for the AFL and NRL, with the biggest names of the codes creating an unrivalled legendary line up calling all the footy action.
This year the AFL commentary team welcomes Geelong Cats and GWS Giants former player Steve ‘Stevie J’ Johnson to its commentary team that includes James Brayshaw, Dale Thomas, Billy Brownless, Abbey Holmes, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Xavier Ellis, Bernie Vince, Jason Dunstall, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Luke Darcy, Damian Barrett, Ross Lyon and many more.
The NRL commentary team features Dan Ginnane, Anthony Maroon, Ben Dobbin, Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Andy Raymond, Wade Graham, Aaron Woods, and James Graham bringing listeners all the league action on Triple M in NSW and Queensland.
SCA’s footy and sports content extends across the Triple M Network with its trusted team and expert commentary analysis of the code with The Rush Hour Drive shows, The Midweek Rub, The Friday Huddle, The Saturday Rub, The Sunday Rub, and Dead Set Legends.
Listen to the NRL and AFL live across Triple M and streamed live on LiSTNR anywhere, anytime, plus on newly announced podcasts, Footy Talk – Daily Australian Rules Podcast and Footy Talk rugby league podcast.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
The Misfits Are Hiring! Are You Our Next Marketing Coordinator?
We're after a super smart, super organised coordinator to atone for lack of similar skills in editorial.
Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]
British Pundit Gary Lineker Returns To BBC After Being Ousted For Asylum Policy Comment
Man who looks like the FA Cup is delighted to be back presenting the BBC's soccer coverage.
Monday TV Rating: A Total Of 329,000 Aussies Sign Up For Oscars
Aussies love nothing more than watching rich people get dressed and pissed up in America, it seems.
Marketing Not Up To Scratch? Ex-Deliveroo CMO Launches Coaching Company
New Marketing Advisory firm founded by big brand CMOs, supports businesses to marketing match-fit by combining lived experience, strategy and coaching.
InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
Rebecca Zemunik Promoted To Razorfish Australia MD As It Shuffles The Pack
Razorfish, despite the name, is rumoured to have served prawns at the announcement party.
Farming Out The Account: Enigma Wins New Holland Full-Service Account
Regardless of whether you're a combine harvester or tractor fan, there's something in this story for you.
Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs. The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head […]
Meta Cans NFTs On Facebook & Instagram Focusing On Other Monetisation Features
This is excellent news for B&T as we're still not sure what NFTs actually are.
Samsung Ads Appoints Richard Wheeler As Head Of Agency Development
Wheeler said to be cartwheeling around the office with the news.
Playboy Relaunches & Joins Creator Economy With OnlyFans Rival Publication
If anyone has a copy they could lend B&T, our editorial will be much obliged.
Guinness Is Holding Out For A Zero This St. Patrick’s Day
B&T maintains that a level of plausible deniability is essential for all St. Patrick's Day activities.
“They Are Everything Everywhere All The Time” – Social Media Responds To PFIZER Sponsoring The Oscars
Vaccines, celebrities, adverts - the campaign has gone gangbusters among conspiracy nuts.
MFA Re-Appoints Omnicom CEO Peter Horgan As Board Chair, Havas CEO Virginia Hyland To Deputise
Rumours of Horgan chanting "Two more years!" in the Omnicom offices unconfirmed.
Sue Squillace Reappears At Attivo Following Her Departure From Dentsu
Showing you simply cannot get enough of a good thing, Squillace returns to adland again.
Whiskas’ “#CatsInBoxes”, Via EssenceMediacom, Deigned Best Australian Campaign By WARC
EssenceMediacom team reportedly purring with the news.
Data Clean Rooms Are Trending But A CDP Is Still A Marketer’s Superpower
DCRs, CDPs, STIs. B&T only understands one of these acronyms.
More Than Half Of Aussie Brands Can’t Take Their Hands Out The Cookie Jar
"Put that back!" shouts Adobe at all the peckish folks in adland.
oOh!media Upgrades Qantas Lounge Digital Ad Spaces
Want to reach well-heeled business customers? We think placing an ad on B&T is still a better option.
PubMatic Promotes Emily Yri To VP International Marketing
Yri gets a big new job at PubMatic. Still no word on PubMatic's pub of choice, however.
ABC Pinches Netflix’s Chris Oliver-Taylor For New Chief Content Officer Role
Oliver-Taylor was reportedly overjoyed at hearing his new gig will be as easy as A, B, C.
No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]
Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]
Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.
Want To Know What Your Colleagues Earn? How Transparency Can Help Close The Pay Gap
This interviewee says she's a fan of transparency when it comes to salaries. B&T has taken up a position on the fence.
Sunday TV Ratings: The ABC’s Vera Continuing To Make The FTAs Nervous
There's nothing better on a Sunday than a TV binge in your jammies. Hell, B&T also recommends them on Saturdays too.
OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report
The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.
ChatGPT – What Australian Marketers Need to Know
Here's all marketers need to know about ChatGPT. And, don't worry, it was written by a human. Albeit with Mondayitis.
Foxtel Responds To Claims It Inflates Its NRL & AFL Streaming Numbers
Allegations today that Foxtel could be inflating its AFL & NRL numbers. Confirms absolutely no one is watching the golf.
Specsavers Creates Sustainability Role
Specsavers has created a new sustainability role that, it has to be said, no one saw coming.
Andy Warhol’s Coca-Cola Goes On An Art Adventure
Often doze off at art galleries because there's just no more left in the tank? Well, doze off here for free, claims B&T.
News Corp To Cut 200 Jobs As Part Of Global Cost-Cutting Strategy
News Corp unveils significant cuts its local workforce. However, confirms wall-to-wall Blues coverage can't be far off.
TBWA Sydney Announces Slew Of New Hires
It's raining new hires at TBWA's Sydney headquarters this morning. And it's raining full stop after that witch's hex.
Christian Protestors Gather Outside Network 10 Following Bizarre “Open Letter” Asking Ad Execs To Boycott The Network
Christians still cranky after The Project's Jesus gag. And let's be honest, it wasn't that funny in the first place.
Are Men’s Mag’s Back? Esquire Launches In Australia
Does Esquire's local launch herald the return of men's magazines? Well, let's just pray Zoo or Picture aren't reading.