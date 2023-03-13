Triple M Signs McDonalds & Rheem Hot Water As Sponsors For AFL & NRL

Triple M has signed McDonald’s and Rheem Hot Water as joint naming rights audio broadcast sponsors for the 2023 AFL and NRL footy seasons.

2023 marks the third consecutive year of McDonald’s and Rheem Hot Water’s naming rights sponsorships on Australia’s #1 football broadcast radio network*.

Joining them as sponsors for both the NRL and AFL are CBUS Super, Harvey Norman, Beacon Lighting, Choice Hotels, and Jim Beam.

The Triple M footy sales team has also signed Bob Jane and Neds as AFL sponsors and Ladbrokes and Mitsubishi as NRL sponsors.

All sponsors will be featured on Triple M’s metro and regional FM stations and on LiSTNR for the entire seasons.

Rheem Australia Marketing Director, John Collignon, said: “This is the 10th year of a remarkable Rheem Hot Water and Triple M partnership running across AFL and NRL properties as well as broader advertising. It’s been a great journey for our brand and for our customers.”

Aaron Miller, Head of Sport Partnerships at McDonald’s media agency OMG, said: “Footy’s back and we’re lovin’ our partnership with Triple M footy for another year. The trusted voices of the all-star broadcast team alongside the innovation in ad formats offer a great environment for partners to connect with passionate footy fans.”

This year, Triple M Footy is calling more games than ever before, including every game of the AFL season and every Broncos and every Dolphins game on Triple M Brisbane.

SCA Head of Client Services and Partnerships, Trevor Crook, said: “The long term nature of our many partners speaks to the return on investment of our footy offering. Put simply, Triple M Footy provides all our partners with an effective, engaging and truly national seven month communication platform, at scale on Triple M and LiSTNR.”

SCA Head of Sports Content – On-Air and On Demand, Ewan Giles, said: “Triple M Footy is also a long-term and valued partner of the AFL and NRL. We are in year one of multi-year rights extensions for both codes and our AFL agreement also includes audio on demand co-collaboration, an Australian first. We know that Triple M rocks Footy like no one else.”

Triple M recently unveiled its commentary teams for the AFL and NRL, with the biggest names of the codes creating an unrivalled legendary line up calling all the footy action.

This year the AFL commentary team welcomes Geelong Cats and GWS Giants former player Steve ‘Stevie J’ Johnson to its commentary team that includes James Brayshaw, Dale Thomas, Billy Brownless, Abbey Holmes, Nathan Brown, Leigh Montagna, Xavier Ellis, Bernie Vince, Jason Dunstall, Brian Taylor, Kate McCarthy, Luke Darcy, Damian Barrett, Ross Lyon and many more.

The NRL commentary team features Dan Ginnane, Anthony Maroon, Ben Dobbin, Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Andy Raymond, Wade Graham, Aaron Woods, and James Graham bringing listeners all the league action on Triple M in NSW and Queensland.

SCA’s footy and sports content extends across the Triple M Network with its trusted team and expert commentary analysis of the code with The Rush Hour Drive shows, The Midweek Rub, The Friday Huddle, The Saturday Rub, The Sunday Rub, and Dead Set Legends.

Listen to the NRL and AFL live across Triple M and streamed live on LiSTNR anywhere, anytime, plus on newly announced podcasts, Footy Talk – Daily Australian Rules Podcast and Footy Talk rugby league podcast.