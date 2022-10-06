Triple J’s Hobba & Hing Launch Australia’s Competition Competition

Triple J’s Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing are attempting to uncover the best and most unusual competitions happening across Australia with a one-hour special capping it off.

The show, which premieres on October 27 at 8:30pm on ABC TV Plus and ABC iview, showcases the duo travelling to every corner of the country, taking part in some weird, wild and occasionally oily competitions in an attempt to find the greatest of the bunch.

From Australian classics like wood chopping and the Archibald Prize to the likes of street racing and Turkish oil wrestling, their high-octane exploits result in a broken limb, a lot of semi-nude embarrassment and at least one legitimate victory.

Hobba and Hing said, “For us, entering these competitions resulted in one broken leg and a lot of broken dreams. This show truly highlights the best of Australia and the worst of our hand-eye coordination”, “We hope this inspires people to go to new places and try new things, but if not, we hope everyone enjoys watching grown men fall over and hurt themselves.”

In this one-hour TV special, Hobba and Hing score each competition they enter using their own patented rating system and present their findings to a live studio audience as well as representatives from each competition.

Who will walk away with the title of Australia’s Best Competition?