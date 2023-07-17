Triple J Launches New Station Dedicated Solely To 30 Years Of Hottest 100s

Triple J Launches New Station Dedicated Solely To 30 Years Of Hottest 100s
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Arriving fresh off the back of the Hottest 100 of Like A Version, triple j Hottest is the youth broadcaster’s brand-new station dedicated to sharing the last 30 years of music from triple j Hottest 100 countdowns of the past.

triple j’s annual Hottest 100 countdown has united people around Australia in ways few events can. Each year captures a moment in the collective identity of music fans, reflecting our changing tastes, the music we love, and the sounds of the time. It’s a time capsule of our favourite hits, and now, those songs are available for you, 24/7, with the triple j Hottest station.

Head to the triple j website for a deep dive into the history of the Hottest 100 and all the information on the triple j Hottest station.

Listen to triple j Hottest via the triple j app, the ABC listen app, or stream online via the triple j website.

Triple J

