Triple J Launches New Station Dedicated Solely To 30 Years Of Hottest 100s

Arriving fresh off the back of the Hottest 100 of Like A Version, triple j Hottest is the youth broadcaster’s brand-new station dedicated to sharing the last 30 years of music from triple j Hottest 100 countdowns of the past.

triple j’s annual Hottest 100 countdown has united people around Australia in ways few events can. Each year captures a moment in the collective identity of music fans, reflecting our changing tastes, the music we love, and the sounds of the time. It’s a time capsule of our favourite hits, and now, those songs are available for you, 24/7, with the triple j Hottest station.

