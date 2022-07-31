Triple J Announces Its Unearthed High Finalists

Triple J Announces Its Unearthed High Finalists
The team at triple j Unearthed saw over 1000 entries come through for triple j’s Unearthed High 2022 and these young bloods know how to make some special songs.

Teens from around the country submitted their original tracks and we listened to every single one in search of the nation’s best high school music act.

Over the years, Unearthed High has seen some of your fave artists enter the annual competition including The Kid Laroi, Hockey Dad, Gretty Ray, Genesis Owusu, The Rions and George Alice.

From hip-hop and soul, to folk and rock, this year’s entrants demonstrated just how exciting the next wave of Australian talent really is.

“We shouldn’t be shocked that Unearthed High continues to over-achieve and reveal so much incredible school-aged talent in the country. And yet, I’m still in awe of the class of 2022!” said triple j Unearthed Music director Dave Ruby Howe. 

“As well as budding artists with potential that’s plain to see, this year’s crop of acts has included ready-made stars that we’ll no doubt see on festival stages and hear on the radio in the very near future. They’ve all got the ambition, abilities and – most importantly – the great songs to make that happen.”

JACOTÉNE – I Need Therapy 
Star of the Sea College, Kulin Nations (Melbourne, VIC) 
Take JACOTÉNE’s advice and seek help if you aren’t immediately blown by this voice. She’s 16-years-old and is summoning some old school soul with a modern day attitude.  

KAYPS – MIMOSA! 
Helena College, Whadjuk Noongar Country (Perth, WA) 
Going back to back in his second year running as a finalist, KAYPS has only leveled up since Unearthed High last year. This young Walmatjarri and Bunuba artist shows off his molten lava delivery on a track that torches the Scoville scale.  

Mika James – Witchy Woman 
Princes Hill Secondary College, Wurundjeri Country (Melbourne, VIC) 
Mika James cut her teeth as drummer for Melbourne band The Vovos before offering up this stunning solo debut. Her free-spirited indie waltz gives us a glimpse of an artist ready to launch.  

Sunsick Daisy – Someone Like You 
Charles Campbell College, Kaurna Land (Adelaide, SA) 
Though they only formed last year, Adelaide four-piece Sunsick Daisy have already gelled over a shared love of dream-pop bands. Their mix of serene vocals and bruised shoegaze is hard to resist. 

Theo Landish – FEELINGS CHANGE 
Callaghan College Jesmond Senior Campus, Awabakal Land (Newcastle, NSW) 
This Newy local has captured the experiences of isolation for young people these last couple of years and spun them into some affectingly raw RNB uploads that hit a cathartic nerve. 

Tune into triple j Breakfast with Ebony and Dave next week as we announce the winner of Unearthed High 2022.

Triple J unearthed high

