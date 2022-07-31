Triple J Announces Its Unearthed High Finalists

The team at triple j Unearthed saw over 1000 entries come through for triple j’s Unearthed High 2022 and these young bloods know how to make some special songs.

Teens from around the country submitted their original tracks and we listened to every single one in search of the nation’s best high school music act.

Over the years, Unearthed High has seen some of your fave artists enter the annual competition including The Kid Laroi, Hockey Dad, Gretty Ray, Genesis Owusu, The Rions and George Alice.