Trans Influencer Linux Is The Latest Bud Light Drinker To Receive Death Threats

Linux, a trans influencer was the latest to send the internet into a frenzy after promoting the Anheuser-Busch-made Bud Light beer.

Linux previously went viral after being wrongly convicted and sent to Rikers Island’s mens prison for an undisclosed crime.

Unlike Dylan Mulvaney, Linux wasn’t a paid spokesperson, yet she published a video of herself drinking the beer with the hashtag #budlightpartner on Instagram and TikTok, where she has a total of over 100 thousand followers.

“So it’s Friday night, I’m getting ready to go out but before I go out, I gotta pregame. And the only way I pregame is with an ice cold Bud Light,” she said in the video.

The video then did the rounds on Twitter where it reached over 2 million eyeballs. The internet was quick to react with one user tweeting “Bud Light probably tastes good compared to what he usually has in his mouth.”

“Double down on Bud in the toilet.”

“How many nails does it take to seal a coffin…” another wrote.

The trans community stood behind Linux, with Love Bailey tweeting “Yayzzzz! The conservatives have their panties in a bunch!!! They can’t handle it!”.

Retail sales of Bud Light have decreased by 23.6% in the US, compared to May last year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data.

“This is Bud Light’s new target customer base. If their marketing efforts were to try and attract a new group of folks to A/B [Anheuser-Busch], congrats! You successfully got the .05% of the population that identifies this way… only problem is you pissed off the other 75% that you used to have,” another user stated.