Trailblazers & Pioneers: Komo Celebrates Women’s Impact In Technology
As we celebrate Women Leading Tech in Australia, it’s essential to acknowledge the trailblazers who paved the way and the contemporary leaders who continue to drive change and progress.
Lead image L-R: Melanie Perkins, founder and CEO, Canva; Melanie Silva, managing director, Google Australia; Vicki Brady, CEO and managing director, Telstra.
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, women have been instrumental in shaping the industry’s trajectory, from its nascent stages to its current state of innovation.
Historically, women have played pivotal roles in technology, often without receiving due recognition. Ada Lovelace, often regarded as the world’s first computer programmer, laid the groundwork for modern computing in the 19th century. Her visionary work with Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine foreshadowed the digital age we live in today.
In the 20th century, Grace Hopper, known as the “Queen of Code,” made significant contributions to computer programming and software development. Her work on the first compiler for a programming language led to the creation of COBOL, a foundational language still in use today.
In Australia, women have been at the forefront of technological innovation as well. In the 1960s, Jean Hoerni, an Australian-born physicist, invented the planar process, a crucial technique for manufacturing semiconductors. Her breakthrough laid the foundation for the development of integrated circuits, a cornerstone of modern electronics.
Fast forward to the present, and we see a new generation of women leading the charge in technology. Women like Dr. Catriona Wallace, founder and CEO of Flamingo AI, are leveraging artificial intelligence to transform customer experiences. Dr. Wallace’s pioneering work in AI-driven virtual assistants is revolutionising how businesses interact with their customers.
Another notable figure is Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva, the popular graphic design platform. Perkins’ vision of democratising design has empowered millions of users worldwide to create stunning visuals without the need for extensive technical skills.
In the field of cybersecurity, Alastair MacGibbon, the former national cyber security adviser to the Australian Prime Minister, has been a vocal advocate for gender diversity in the industry. His efforts have helped raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and representation in cybersecurity.
As we look to the future, it’s crucial to nurture and support the next generation of women in technology. Organisations like Girls in Tech Australia are dedicated to empowering young women and girls to pursue careers in STEM fields. By providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational resources, these initiatives are laying the groundwork for a more diverse and inclusive tech industry.
This International Women’s Day, Komo Technologies is launching an engagement hub to celebrate the achievements of women in technology. The hub will feature inspiring stories of trailblazing women who have left their mark on the industry, live trivia to test your knowledge and win prizes, and a poll to cast your vote for the most influential woman in tech today, featuring several former WLT Awards winners.
Women have made significant contributions throughout history and continue to shape the industry today. From the pioneers of the past to the innovators of the present and the leaders of the future, women are driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and making a lasting impact on the world of technology. As we celebrate their achievements, let us also commit to fostering an environment where all individuals, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of technology.
Check out Komo Technologies’ hub here to celebrate women in technology and empower the next generation of trailblazers. Together, we can create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry for all.
