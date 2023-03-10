TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work

Tabcorp has partnered with TrafficGuard for its digital ad measurement and verification (lead image: TrafficGuard co-founder and CEO Mathew Ratty).

Existing customer Superbet has also expanded its partnership with TrafficGuard to include a range of other channels.

“TrafficGuard is undeniably adding exceptional value to companies seeking to expand their customer base through digital advertising. We are now becoming recognised as the measurement and verification platform of choice, with Tabcorp signing up and Superbet expanding their use of our technology, affirming our position as a market leader that consistently beats billion-dollar competitors due to the sophistication and transparency of our technology,” said Ratty.

“We are confident in our tactical Go-to-Market strategy, which has been successfully rolled out, our growing revenue base, and our ever-increasing sales pipeline. Adveritas is undoubtedly in a strong position to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

TrafficGuard specialises in detecting and preventing invalid digital ad traffic by employing advanced machine learning algorithms and big data analytics.