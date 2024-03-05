Trackhouse Racing Teams Up With SafetyCulture Ahead Of 2024 NASCAR Season

SafetyCulture has announced it will join the lineup of Trackhouse Racing partners as its Official Workplace Operations Partner, featuring as a four-race primary sponsor during NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races in the United States.

The SafetyCulture logo will be prominent on Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Chevrolet when the company serves as the primary sponsor at the following Xfinity races:

Phoenix International Raceway on March 9

Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 17

Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 28

The company will also serve as the primary sponsor on Shane van Gisbergen’s No.16 Chevrolet during his first Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Raceway on Aug. 24.

Van Gisbergen was the winner of the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his NASCAR Cup Series debut in July, became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start.

His resume also includes three Supercars titles, 80 wins and 48 pole positions, making him the fourth most successful driver in Supercars series history. He also won the Bathurst 1000, the premier race in Australia, in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

SafetyCulture is a $2.7 billion (AUD) tech company known around the world for its user-friendly app, which will be used by Trackhouse to improve the team’s performance. The company’s software helps give frontline workers the knowledge, tools, and confidence to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day.

“Partnering with Trackhouse Racing is an incredible opportunity to showcase the teamwork and behind-the-scenes collaboration it takes to have success out on the track. The Trackhouse team is known for their commitment, perseverance and hard work, which is what we’re all about,” said Luke Anear, founder and CEO of SafetyCulture.

“The team has had an incredible start this season, and we look forward to helping them simplify their behind-the-scenes operations so they continue to deliver great results,” said Anear.

“We’re thrilled to have SafetyCulture join Team Trackhouse and support Shane van Gisbergen. There’s a lot of synergy between our brands, and we look forward to putting SafetyCulture’s technology to good use across our team operations,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks.

Trackhouse Racing has had a solid start to the 2024 season. Daniel Suarez took out the Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 26, while van Gisbergen placed 3rd in the Xfinity Series race on February 25.