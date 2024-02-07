Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive

Nearly 1.5 million Australian adults don’t have a driver’s licence. This can be a byproduct of language barriers, disability, anxiety, financial hardship and other life circumstances.

However, not having the freedom to drive can hold individuals back from gainful employment, physically connecting with family and friends and in regional areas can be geographically isolating.

Australian independent agency HERO and Toyota Australia have partnered with Airbag Productions, to create an online content series designed to inspire those who have faced certain barriers and challenges preventing them from getting their licence.

The series, Find Your Drive, follows four Australian adults, Zac, 30, partially deaf in both ears and vision impaired; Suzzanna, 48, who has failed her learner’s test six times; Harley, 32, who suffers from ADHD and Maddy, 35, a diabetic single mother.

Over three episodes our hopeful drivers work with expert driving instructors, counsellors and a VR driving school, as they navigate their own personal challenges and the roads ahead.

Vin Naidoo, CMO at Toyota Australia said: “As a global brand Toyota is a company that is about delivering happiness for all, with a commitment to not only delivering ever better cars, but more importantly delivering greater freedom for all. The Find Your Drive project is a perfect demonstration of this vision.”

Shane Geffen, ECD at HERO, added: “When we first started talking about the concept we quickly discovered that everyone knows someone in their 30s, 40s and 50s who doesn’t have a licence. We knew if we could help even a few of these individuals to get behind the wheel, with the right assistance and encouragement they could achieve what they thought was impossible and inspire others to do the same.” The series was shot over three months, documenting the lives of the four cast members, up until the moments of their final driving exam.

Airbag director Bec Peniston-Bird added, “Going into this we really had no idea how these journeys would unfold. We were a small crew and we all became deeply invested in a successful outcome for each of our learner drivers. Our driving instructors and counsellors felt the same way. And there were definitely tears shed along the way – were they tears of joy or sorrow? – you’ll have to watch and see!” PROTECTED After the release of the final episode, we believe countless Australians will be inspired to overcome their own personal barriers and finally find their drive.

Toyota has created a downloadable information pack to help those unlicensed adult Australians continue on their journey to finding the right experts and support so they can finally experience freedom behind the wheel. The series launches online today, with the campaign supported by PR, radio, digital and social, along with in-dealership activity.