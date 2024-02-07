Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive

Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Nearly 1.5 million Australian adults don’t have a driver’s licence. This can be a byproduct of language barriers, disability, anxiety, financial hardship and other life circumstances.

However, not having the freedom to drive can hold individuals back from gainful employment, physically connecting with family and friends and in regional areas can be geographically isolating.

Australian independent agency HERO and Toyota Australia have partnered with Airbag Productions, to create an online content series designed to inspire those who have faced certain barriers and challenges preventing them from getting their licence.

The series, Find Your Drive, follows four Australian adults, Zac, 30, partially deaf in both ears and vision impaired; Suzzanna, 48, who has failed her learner’s test six times; Harley, 32, who suffers from ADHD and Maddy, 35, a diabetic single mother.

Over three episodes our hopeful drivers work with expert driving instructors, counsellors and a VR driving school, as they navigate their own personal challenges and the roads ahead.

Vin Naidoo, CMO at Toyota Australia said: “As a global brand Toyota is a company that is about delivering happiness for all, with a commitment to not only delivering ever better cars, but more importantly delivering greater freedom for all. The Find Your Drive project is a perfect demonstration of this vision.”

Shane Geffen, ECD at HERO, added: “When we first started talking about the concept we quickly discovered that everyone knows someone in their 30s, 40s and 50s who doesn’t have a licence. We knew if we could help even a few of these individuals to get behind the wheel, with the right assistance and encouragement they could achieve what they thought was impossible and inspire others to do the same.” The series was shot over three months, documenting the lives of the four cast members, up until the moments of their final driving exam.

Airbag director Bec Peniston-Bird added, “Going into this we really had no idea how these journeys would unfold. We were a small crew and we all became deeply invested in a successful outcome for each of our learner drivers. Our driving instructors and counsellors felt the same way. And there were definitely tears shed along the way – were they tears of joy or sorrow? – you’ll have to watch and see!” PROTECTED After the release of the final episode, we believe countless Australians will be inspired to overcome their own personal barriers and finally find their drive.

Toyota has created a downloadable information pack to help those unlicensed adult Australians continue on their journey to finding the right experts and support so they can finally experience freedom behind the wheel. The series launches online today, with the campaign supported by PR, radio, digital and social, along with in-dealership activity.




Please login with linkedin to comment

HERO Toyota

Latest News

Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars
  • Media

Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars

Nostalgia is alive as Australian cinema visits sky-rocket this summer. According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens. This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into […]

CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC
  • Advertising
  • Media

CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC

Independent Agency CX Lavender has recruited general practice allied health network, InterHealthcare, and Blue Mountains tourist attraction company, Scenic World. Scenic World’s is known for its famous glass-bottom cable car and world’s steepest railway attracting global tourism yearly. CXL’s digital CX engagement will support evolving customer promotion, planning and the business’s growing commerce need.   […]

Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance
  • Media

Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance

Tennis Australia uses an influencer-focused marketing approach that gained them one million attendees at the Australian Open. Brands have long been aware of the power behind social media and influencer marketing with sporting events now having a crack at the new advertising landscape. Tennis Australia has collaborated with Melbourne-based creative marketing agency Underscore to engage […]

SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative
  • Campaigns
  • Media

SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative

SUADA announces new clients Go Foundation and EREA Flexible Schools. Lead Image: SUADA Team Good-purpose communications agency SUADA has announced two new clients: leading Indigenous education organisation, the Goodes O’Loughlin (GO) Foundation, and Australia’s largest network of alternative schools, EREA Flexible Schools. “It is a joy to work with organisations that are doing such inspiring, […]

Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration taken September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
  • Media
  • Technology

Meta Calls Out Fakes With New AI Identifier Across All Platforms

In the new age of AI media, it’s not a secret that users are having trouble authenticating images as ‘real’ or ‘fake’. But a Meta feature is being introduced to call you out on those fake holiday pics. The new Meta AI feature will be introduced across all platforms to help users identify what images […]

Salesforce Bring A WAILD West Saloon To Sydney
  • Campaigns

Salesforce Bring A WAILD West Saloon To Sydney

For three days this week, Salesforce will transport Aussies to the Wild Wild West in Sydney’s Barangaroo with its ‘WAILD West Saloon’. As humanity grapples with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the popup installation will take Sydneysiders on an experiential journey designed to empower them to start asking the right questions when it comes […]

NP Digital Unveils A String Of New Hires
  • Marketing
  • Technology

NP Digital Unveils A String Of New Hires

Having set up shop in Australia in 2021, performance marketing agency NP Digital has been quietly carving its own productive niche. After shoring up the marketing strategies for a raft of clients, in 2024 the business is aiming to broaden its horizons locally. You could be excused for drawing a blank when the name Neil […]

Seven Unveils New Commercial Data & Programmatic Team
  • Media

Seven Unveils New Commercial Data & Programmatic Team

The Seven Network has announced the launch of a new commercial data and programmatic team in a move which brings together the strengths of Seven’s digital, data and tech solutions, creating market leading opportunities. Reporting to network digital sales director Rachel Page, the team has been set up by the merger of the programmatic and […]

Comms Agency AMPR Wins Kathmandu
  • Marketing

Comms Agency AMPR Wins Kathmandu

AMPR staffers "delighted" with news that all-hands meetings will now take place atop a small, cold, wet mountain.

Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI
  • Technology

Cabot Transforms Customer Service In Partnership With Microsoft & Insight Through Generative AI

Cabot’s Premium Woodcare brand is the market leader in timber in Australia and New Zealand and innovator in AI run customer service support. Named Cabot’s Project Assistant, the company built the breakthrough solution as part of Microsoft’s AI-First Movers Program and in collaboration with Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises. The generative AI chatbot answers customers’ most […]

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’
  • Media

SBS Announces Winners Of The ‘2024 Emerging Writers Incubation’

These six creatives will each join a leading Australian production company acclaimed for their Australian drama to further develop their careers. The ‘SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator’ is a nationwide industry initiative supporting the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Including people who are from culturally and linguistically […]