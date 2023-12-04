Toyota & HCLTech To Appear On Aussie Cricketers’ Shirts This Summer

Toyota Australia and HCLTech have upgraded their partnerships with Cricket Australia (CA) to include displaying their global brands on the iconic Australian playing shirts.

Toyota will be the men’s front-of-shirt partner and appear on the sleeve of the men’s and women’s playing shirts, while HCLTech will remain on the sleeve of the men’s playing shirt and men’s training apparel.

After Australia’s ICC Men’s World Cup victory, HCLTech will continue as CA’s shirt partner for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year to be played in the US across Dallas, Miami and New York.

The upgraded partnership for the 2023-24 season enhances Australian Cricket’s relationship with two of the world’s leading brands in the automotive and technology industries.

Toyota is a long-standing supporter of Australian Cricket and its partnership with CA includes the Australian men’s and women’s national teams, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL as well as CA’s inclusion and diversity programmes and community cricket through the Toyota Good for Cricket Program.

HCLTech has been a CA Digital Technology Partner since 2019 helping transform CA’s digital assets including cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and PlayCricket, while digitising and streamlining community cricket processes.

Cricket Australia executive general manager broadcast and commercial, Stephanie Beltrame said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our relationships with our valued partners Toyota and HCLTech, and that their prestigious brands will appear on the Australian shirts this summer.”

“We have taken the opportunity to separate the playing and training uniforms for this season to amplify the roles and prominence each holds.

“We are also delighted that HCLTech will continue as our shirt partner at next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the US following their support at this year’s ODI World Cup in India.”

Toyota Australia CMO, Vin Naidoo said: “Toyota has been a proud supporter of Cricket Australia since 2012, and through this long-term partnership we have been committed to growing the game at all levels, for all people.”

“We are delighted to announce this extension to our partnership which will further strengthen our relationship with one of Australia’s favourite sports.”

HCLTech executive vice president and country manager Australia and New Zealand, Michael Horton said: “As a proud digital technology partner for Cricket Australia, we are honoured to support and contribute to the success of this remarkable sport for the coming season.

“HCLTech’s commitment to cricket is a testament to our belief in its power to inspire and unite athletes, teams, and fans around the globe.

“Supporting Cricket Australia brings us great joy, and together, we will continue to elevate Australian cricket and create lasting sporting memories for generations to come.”