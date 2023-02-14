Tourism Platform Riparide Appoints The Pistol Manage Paid Social

Australian nature-driven tourism booking platform, Riparide, has appointed digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, to manage its paid social advertising.

An Australian start-up established in 2016, Riparide offers a curated collection of travel stories, published by real travellers. The booking platform is focused on short, nature-centric escapes in NSW and Victoria, with reviews offering adventure tips, unique accommodation options and stunning photography. Accommodation providers can request to be featured on the site, and storytellers then stay and document their experience.

Riparide exists to inspire people to find fulfilling moments in nature. Since its inception, Riparide has delivered more than 100,000 fulfilling moments in nature, and is hoping to reach 200,000 by start of 2024.

Riparide co-founder, Marlon Law, said “We’re excited to partner with The Pistol agency to manage our paid social advertising and help amplify our mission. It’s been fantastic to work along side the Pistol team, their agility and performance mindset has resulted in fantastic growth already and we look forward to inspiring more people to disconnect from the grind and chase soul-fulfilling moments in nature.

The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy, said: “Having evolved from our own tech start-up roots, we love working with other high-growth start-ups, and helping them accelerate their growth. Riparide is an example of a great, home-grown success story – they’ve already significantly expanded since their initial launch and have additional growth firmly in their sights.

“We’re excited to be part of the next evolution for Riparide. I know our strong credentials in the digital media marketing space, and our agility and responsiveness to the rapidly evolving domestic tourism market, will serve the company well as it continues to develop.

“We’re already seeing fantastic results from our initial campaign work, and we look forward to continuing to bring our performance-driven mindset to the Riparide offering.”

The appointment follows a bumper 2022 for The Pistol, which culminated with the agency winning the social advertising, search engine marketing and SEO accounts for leading Australian fashion brand DECJUBA, among others.