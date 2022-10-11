Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures

Andrea Kerekes
By Andrea Kerekes
Tourism NT has launched a new, national marketing campaign, ‘Culture is closer than you think’, reminding Australians of the many unforgettable Aboriginal experiences available only in the Northern Territory.

Running across digital, OOH, social media, YouTube and PR, and supported by paid and earned media and influencer partnerships, the campaign highlights that no passport is needed to experience truly amazing culture, including some of the world’s oldest continuous living cultures, which are on every Australian’s doorstep.

Produced by creative agency Common Ventures, the campaign is accompanied by two dedicated itineraries for both the Top End and Red Centre, as well as an education video for travellers – voiced by NT local, Gurindji man and prominent ABC radio presenter Charlie King.

Tourism NT’s executive director of Marketing, Tony Quarmby, said: “Nowhere lets you connect with Aboriginal cultures like the NT which is home to a rich and diverse range of authentic Aboriginal experiences. Here in the NT, you don’t just see it, but can immerse yourself in cultures that are thousands of years old.”

“We are very lucky to have countless ways that visitors can learn and connect with Aboriginal cultures in the NT, whether it’s in a Saltwater Ceremony in Darwin, exploring ancient rock art galleries in Kakadu, camping on Country in Arnhem Land, visiting art galleries in Alice Springs, experiencing cultural festivals like Parrtjima – A Festival in Light and Taste of Kakadu, or learning about the ancient stories of Uluru.”

Paul Ah Chee Ngala, chair of the Aboriginal Tourism Committee, added: “The NT’s Aboriginal Tourism Strategy found that 80 per cent of visitors to the NT would like an Aboriginal tourism experience.”

“This new campaign will share more than 150 authentic Aboriginal experiences and offerings that we have here in the NT – many of which reside in local Aboriginal communities. These include close to 50 bookable Aboriginal cultural tours, plus Aboriginal art galleries, accommodation providers, ethical retailers and natural attractions like national parks. The campaign will continue to develop a sustainable and prosperous Aboriginal tourism sector across the NT, and one that is at the forefront of Aboriginal tourism in Australia.”

Tourism NT’s ‘Culture is closer than you think’ campaign follows the launch of its ‘Summer starts early’ campaign in July 2022, and its multi-award winning ‘Seek Different’ campaign which has launched into the New Zealand market.

The New Zealand iteration of ‘Seek Different’ – originally planned for launch in late 2019 before Covid-19 hit, rolls out with a 30-second TVC across NZ television and video-on-demand platforms, as well as digital channels including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The New Zealand ‘Seek Different’ campaign is also supported by print and OOH advertising, a media partnership with The New Zealand Herald and a range of PR, social, influencer and owned content activities including the launch of a dedicated microsite that will host guides and deals to help New Zealand travellers plan their visit.

The media strategy, executed by Atomic 212, will target the 50+ high value traveller segment specifically in Auckland and the North Island.

Credits:

Client: Tourism Northern Territory

Executive Director of Marketing: Tony Quarmby

Director, Domestic of Marketing: Monika Tonkin

Consumer Marketing Manager: Erin Fouracre

Trade Marketing Manager: Alice Bowden 

Creative agency: Common Ventures

Executive Creative Director: Brian Merrifield

Creative Director: Madeline Smith / James Crawley

Senior Account Director: Drew Tweddle

Senior Creative: Daniel Nutman

Creatives: Masha Rimsh, Tom Barker

Designer: Josie Young

Music: Skinnyfish Creative

Media agency: Atomic 212 

PR agency: Access PR

 

