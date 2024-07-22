TorchMedia Launches Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan

Supplier of premium Transit Media solutions, TorchMedia, has announced that Reconciliation Australia has formally endorsed its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), further cementing its ongoing commitment to reconciliation. It follows the fourth consecutive NAIDOC Week donated media campaign.

TorchMedia’s commitment to reconciliation includes donated campaigns for National Reconciliation Week (annually since 2022), NAIDOC Week (annually since 2021), and wrapping Sydney Ferries’ Wirawi vessel, Australia’s first Indigenous-run ferry – together with Tribal Warrior (January 2023).

The company also provides economic opportunities to Indigenous Australians, prioritising working with Supply Nation registered and certified businesses to supply marketing and promotional items, as well as to install, remove, and maintain campaigns.

TorchMedia’s RAP announcement follows its NAIDOC Week 2024 campaign, which includes donated media campaigns across Sydney, Canberra, and Adelaide Light Rail networks and Sydney Ferries. This is the fourth consecutive year TorchMedia has worked with the winning artist to adapt the winning National NAIDOC Week Poster to run on transit formats.

“Our Reconciliation Action Plan formalises and grows TorchMedia’s ongoing dedication to reconciliation, and we are thrilled that Reconciliation Australia has endorsed our plan,” said Kirsty Dollisson, TorchMedia’s managing director.

“As a growing media company with broadcast capability, we have the opportunity and responsibility to amplify initiatives that celebrate ideas and programs for and by Indigenous Australians. Our transit assets traverse a wide array of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lands and waters. We are committed to respecting and honouring the traditional custodians of these lands,” added Dollisson.

“It’s also timely that our RAP announcement follows our largest ever NAIDOC Week campaign, which saw this year’s winning artwork adapted and displayed on Sydney, Canberra, and Adelaide Light Rail assets as well as within Sydney Ferries to support awareness of the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian history, community, and culture”.

The winning NAIDOC Week 2024 Poster centred on the theme “Keep the Fire Burning: Blak. Loud and Proud”. The artist was Deb Belyea, a Samuawgadhalgal and Torres Strait woman, and she titled the artwork Urapun Muy.

“In this work, I have depicted the hands of our ancestors that have carefully dropped a burning ember onto a fire. This ember burns hot with intensity, stoking the flames, as it combines with the new fire. The linear detail shows the energy and power as cultural knowledge is transferred from our ancestors to us today. Culture is the fire that gives us knowledge, wisdom, and purpose. It is our responsibility to maintain, practice, and pass on our fire to our future generations. After all, Culture keeps us Blak, Loud, and Proud,” said Belyea.

Since 2006, Reconciliation Action Plans (RAPs) have enabled organisations to sustainably and strategically take meaningful action to advance reconciliation.