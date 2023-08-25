“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Every now and again you get an advert that reminds us all of the huge power of advertising and it looks like Ogilvy has done just that with a recent ad for the CommBank Matildas in collaboration with Football Australia.
The simple ad, executed on socials and OOH, highlights all of the achievements the Matildas have achieved to date, whilst also highlighting that there is still work to be done.
The advert is in the format of a to-do list, with all of the things that the Matildas have achieved crossed off.
“Til our very first international match,” the advert begins, with this achievement crossed off. It is then followed by “we’re recognised by FIFA, we’re not wearing men’s hand me downs, we claim our first international trophy, we qualify for a World Cup, no one calls us the female Socceroos, the journos start showing up, we land our first sponsor, our first Olympics appearance, we win the Oceania Cup, we make the World Cup knockout stage, we make the AFC Asian Cup final, we make the World Cup quarter finals, we smash our best at the Olympics, the stands start filling up, we’re voted Australia’s favourite team, the world starts taking notice, we make the front page, we play a world cup on home turf, we sell out stadiums, we top our group, we make the world cup quarter-final, other sports pause whilst the nation watches, we smash the longest penalty shootout, we storm into the semis, girls dream of being us, boys are wearing our merch, 11.7 million people watch live, we score the goal of the tournament, we make the country proud”.
It then continues with four to-do’s that have not been crossed off the list. These are: “We get our fair share of the funding, we’re paid the same, we bring it at the Paris Olympics, we go all the way in 2027”.
“We’re not done #tilitsdone”.
The advert has been a hit on the professional social network LinkedIn, with many from across the industry coming forward to praise the ad.
“Top shelf,” Smaran (Smaz) Jworchan, creative agency partner at TikTok said.
“This is fabulous work. Well done,” Leigh Bignell, head of media and marketing at Westpac Group said.
They say you shouldn’t write an outdoor ad with more than six words. Ours is closer to two hundred, “Josh Murrell, group creative director at Ogilvy Australia said.
Meanwhile, Catherine Bowe, APAC client council and industry relations lead at META commented, saying “This work is superb. So much to celebrate. So much more to do. This is not the obligation of the Matildas alone, of course. They just reminded us that our wildest dreams are still too conservative compared to what’s actually possible when we’re united and lean in with heart”.
It wasn’t just ad land that loved the ad. One TikTok user Marnie Vinall praised the advert, in a viral video that has now gained more than 250,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.
@marnievinall Get it, Tillies 💛 #fifawwc #matildas #womensfootball #woso #fwwc #womensworldcup #womenssports #samkerr ♬ original sound – Marnie Vinall
“’Til it’s Done sought to rally Australia around the CommBank Matildas and their never-say-die attitude during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But our opportunity was to create an ongoing platform for the team that showcased where they’ve come from, and where they want to go. Our tactical execution once the FIFA Women’s World Cup was over has been supported overwhelmingly by the community. We’ve seen the campaign and its hashtag adopted as a mantra for the CommBank Matildas and their millions of supporters,” explained Ogilvy Melbourne ECD, Hilary Badger.
“It also perfectly captures the mood of the nation, and the approach of the team. No matter what milestones they’ve achieved, there’s always something else this group of remarkable athletes strive for. And while as a country we couldn’t be prouder, for the CommBank Matildas it’s not done, and it will never be done just because the FIFA Women’s World Cup is over.”
Football Australia head of marketing, communications and corporate affairs Peter Filopoulos said: “The journey of the CommBank Matildas resonates with the heartbeat of our nation – relentless, ambitious, and unwavering. ‘Til it’s Done is more than a campaign; it’s a testament to the spirit of Australian football and a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. We stand with the CommBank Matildas, proud and forward-looking, knowing that their goals will inspire countless others to chase their dreams, no matter how insurmountable they may seem.”
Credits:
Football Australia Marketing
Head of Marketing, Communications & Corporate Affairs: Peter Filopoulos
General Manager – Marketing: Nicole Zosh
Marketing Manager – National Teams & Competitions: Arith Ranasinghe
Creative Manager – Ryan Ostle
Ogilvy Australia – creative agency
GroupM
National Head of Investment – Claire Butterwort
