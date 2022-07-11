Toni And Ryan Podcast Announced As Latest Spotify Exclusive

Spotify have announced the Toni and Ryan podcast as the latest to become a Spotify exclusive, after an incredibly successful first year for the show.

A global success story, the comedy duo have built a cult following for their podcast since launching in August 2021 , with listeners tuning in to hear everything from naughty jokes, to dating horror stories, coupled with questionable advice on movies, food and relationships.

Having launched via crowdfunding platform Patreon, the success of the podcast began early on as the pair created video content for social media that became viral and well known in local pop culture.

Describing themselves as two friends just talking about anything and everything they hear about from their community of listeners, the move to Spotify is one that will allow the pair to keep doing what they love each day.

Toni Lodge said: “This is a really exciting partnership for us and a massive day for the Toni and Ryan podcast, which wouldn’t be possible without all of the people that listen and love it from around the world. We can’t wait to get started and to be part of the Spotify family.”

Ryan Jon said: “It’s an exciting time for podcasting but it can still feel like the wild west for creators with the ever changing and unpredictable nature of the industry. To have it locked in and resourced for years to come and to get to work alongside Spotify who are the best in the business is an absolute dream. We’ve got fun some fun ideas on how to say thank you to TARPers who listen each day so if you’re an OG listener or you want to join the community today – there’s lots of fun coming your way”

Prithi Dey, Spotify AUNZ partnership lead, said: “We’re excited that the Toni and Ryan podcast will be coming exclusively to Spotify where it can continue its global success story. Through their relatable and always hilarious take on life, Toni and Ryan have become a must-listen-to podcast in popular culture with a global community of followers.

“They join the 8 exclusive shows all released locally from Spotify since early 2020, as we continue to collaborate with Australia’s best podcast talent.”

Toni & Ryan will become exclusive to Spotify on August 8th, 2022.