Tom Manning Replaces Jessica Cluff As Poem’s Creative Director

Independent earned-first creative communications agency, Poem, has appointed Tom Manning, to lead its creative outputs, replacing Jessica Cluff, who finished up last week.

Manning returns to fulltime agency life as Poem’s creative director, having spent a year freelancing for a variety of PR and advertising agencies. Formerly national creative director at Havas Red, Poem said Manning has a “strong grasp” of both the earned and advertising sides of creative. Following a handover period, Cluff will be taking some time off before announcing her next move.

In tandem with the appointment, Katie Raleigh, will be taking on the role of MD to lead the agency through its next stage of growth and co-founder, Rob Lowe, will refocus as CEO on the agency evolution and industry lead.

Rob Lowe, Poem co-founder and CEO said, “Jess has helped Poem to do some of its best ever work over the past two years. It’s allowed us to evolve our agency model, skillsets and outputs and created opportunities with clients to show how and why earning attention first can be so effective for brands in today’s culture and digital media landscape. She’ll be hugely missed and goes with our greatest respect and thanks.

“We’re at an inflection point in Poem’s trajectory and I’m very proud and excited to have such a strong, dynamic and passionate team to take us to the next stage. I have every faith in Katie’s leadership and Tom’s belief in attention-seeking creative, to maximise the opportunity and further our vision to be the most effective earned-first creative comms agency.”

Raleigh said, “From the moment we met, it was clear that Tom possesses not only exceptional talent but also a genuine passion for earned creative thinking. I am excited about the innovative energy he brings to Poem as we build on the incredible foundation Jess has laid. Jess has been a remarkable leader, and her contributions have set the stage for our future success. While she leaves behind big shoes to fill, I have every confidence that Tom’s fresh perspective and collaborative spirit will elevate us even further. Together, we’re poised to redefine what’s possible in the realm of creative communications.”

Manning added, “Poem has an incredible radar for the type of ideas that can shape and shift culture—not just piggy-back on it. I was immediately impressed by the team, the culture, the clients, and the leadership vision. All the ingredients are there to be Australia’s best earned agency. I can’t wait to hit the ground running.