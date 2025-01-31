AdvertisingNewsletter

Today The Brave’s Emma Jane Edwards Swaps Sydney For Darwin

Emma Jane Edwards.

Emma Jane Edwards, formerly Today The Brave’s head of communications, has upped sticks and moved to Darwin.

She has started a new role as executive manager, marketing, communications and engagement for the City of Darwin. She’ll report into Simone Saunders, CEO of the City of Darwin, and replaces Louise Tagell, who left the role last year and officially started in January.

“I was attracted to the role as was keen to move interstate for a lifestyle change and to focus on meaningful engagement with diverse communities,” Edwards said.

Edwards told B&T earlier this year she had a longstanding desire to work in the government sector.

Edwards joined Today The Brave early in its journey and has previously spent time at M&C Saatchi, Edelman and FleishmanHillard across Sydney and London.

