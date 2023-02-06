Today The Brave Wins Creative For Proptech Startup Coposit

Today The Brave has won the creative account for property tech startup Coposit, following a competitive pitch.

The full service agency was launched last year by former M&C Saatchi Australia group CEO Jaimes Leggett, along with fellow M&C exec Celia Wallace and Special creative directors Jade Manning and Vince Osmond.

“Brave work grows brands. It punches above its weight, it catches you off guard, it inspires, it tells better stories and it cuts through. And that’s the brief we’ve got from Coposit. They are disrupting the category by providing a solution to the deposit barrier for first home buyers, and they’re looking for a partner to do the same with their communications,” said Leggett.

Coposit is a startup that lets home buyers secure a home with a small deposit with the company fronting the rest. In turn, they buyers pay back weekly instalments to Coposit over a new property’s construction.

Coposit head of marketing, Michael Carbone, added: “We have partnered with Today the Brave given their unwavering focus on getting it done, through big, brave work. Our ambition to provide Australians with the dream of home ownership, via a solution to financial obstacles, is one that needs an ambitious partner to bring it to life.”