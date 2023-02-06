Today The Brave Wins Creative For Proptech Startup Coposit

Today The Brave Wins Creative For Proptech Startup Coposit
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Today The Brave has won the creative account for property tech startup Coposit, following a competitive pitch.

The full service agency was launched last year by former M&C Saatchi Australia group CEO Jaimes Leggett, along with fellow M&C exec Celia Wallace and Special creative directors Jade Manning and Vince Osmond.

“Brave work grows brands. It punches above its weight, it catches you off guard, it inspires, it tells better stories and it cuts through. And that’s the brief we’ve got from Coposit. They are disrupting the category by providing a solution to the deposit barrier for first home buyers, and they’re looking for a partner to do the same with their communications,” said Leggett.

Coposit is a startup that lets home buyers secure a home with a small deposit with the company fronting the rest. In turn, they buyers pay back weekly instalments to Coposit over a new property’s construction.

Coposit head of marketing, Michael Carbone, added: “We have partnered with Today the Brave given their unwavering focus on getting it done, through big, brave work. Our ambition to provide Australians with the dream of home ownership, via a solution to financial obstacles, is one that needs an ambitious partner to bring it to life.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Coposit Today The Brave

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]