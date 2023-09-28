Tinder Zeroes In On Consent With Its Updated Dating Dictionary

Tinder has launched its Dating Dictionary: Consent Edition in Australia in collaboration with consent advocate and author, Chanel Contos to help educate Aussies on key consent terms and phrases.

The Dating Dictionary: Consent Edition is an educational guide and resource to both give and get consent for people navigating the world of dating. It includes definitions of consent terms and examples of incorporating consent checks and phrases into your dating journey. Recent research conducted by Tinder and YouGov found that only 55 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial dating app users are confident that they’re very knowledgeable about consent, while one in three (28 per cent) say they know something and 17 per cent admit they know little to nothing about consent.

“I’m incredibly passionate about advancing consent education here in Australia, and it applies to all adults. I am proud to be part of creating this new consent guide with Tinder for adults exploring the possibilities of dating. I believe that language is one of our most important tools. You can’t understand something, you can’t practise it properly, and you can’t prevent something if you can’t name it. The Consent Edition of Tinder’s Dating Dictionary is a great step in improving the way we talk about consent in Australia, especially for young daters.” said Chanel Contos.

The Dating Dictionary: Consent Edition details some of the key consent-related terms as well as examples of ways to incorporate consent checks into your dating routine by providing daters with phrases to help ask for, give and revoke consent throughout the different stages of dating.

“So many of today’s dating interactions start with a SwipeTM, but we want these to be safe and consensual, above all. Respect has always been at Tinder’s core, starting with mutual matching, which requires both users to express interest before chatting, as well as our suite of trust and safety features. We know that safety is complex and personal and consent is much more than permission and rules, so we hope this guide helps daters navigate dating and foster healthy relationships.” said Tinder Australia spokesperson, Kirsty Dunn.

Tinder launched the original Dating Dictionary earlier this year to equip every generation with a guide to the latest and greatest terms in dating. Tinder’s release of the Dating Dictionary: Consent Edition is a prelude to a much bigger dating guide coming to Australia later this month called School of Swipe.

School of Swipe is Tinder’s first-ever crash course in online dating which launched for the first time in Singapore last year. The online resource will offer guidance on the online-to-offline dating journey, covering everything from tips for building the perfect profile, the latest dating terms and all the way through to safety, consent and creating respectful behaviours with dating.