Tinder & Match Media Partner With Campbell Pacific Media

Tinder and Match Media have partnered with Campbell Pacific Media & Partners (CPM), which will be the exclusive sales consultant in Australia. CPM will work in combination with Match Media to drive advertising and paid partnerships on the Tinder platform.

Caroline Campbell, founder of CPM, has worked in the ad tech/digital publisher space for over 20 Years.

Working for blue-chip businesses such as Microsoft, Yahoo, and AOL all in senior digital sales and executive roles. Her first Asia role saw her lead programmatic/regional agency sales for Yahoo back in 2014 until she joined AOL platforms as commercial director of APAC in 2016. In 2018, Caroline was lured to social video company Brave Bison as MD/EVP to lead the high-growth APAC region.

CPM will be working closely with clients and agencies based in Australia that require advertising partnerships with the global dating brand. CPM will work strategically with underserved buyers and help connect them with Match Media for campaign activation.

“The CPM team is absolutely thrilled to be working with Tinder and Match Media Group on this exciting opportunity in Australia. This is a business and platform that really excites us,” said Campbell.

“Having met my partner on Tinder and with 2 small children, I know the value of the platform for potential advertisers,” she added.