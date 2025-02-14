Tinder & Double Rainbouu Drop Limited-Edition Pride Collection Championing LGBTIQA+ Expression

Tinder has teamed up with cult Australian fashion label Double Rainbouu to create a limited mini capsule collection celebrating Pride season in Australia and LGBTIQA+ self-expression, connection, and love, with proceeds going to The Equality Project.

The collection—featuring bold, playful, and unapologetically vibrant designs—marks Tinder’s latest commitment to celebrating the LGBTIQA+ community, with data conrming that 30 per cent of all matches on Tinder today are happening between LGBTIQA+ users, a gure that has grown by 66 per cent year on year.

The Tinder x Double Rainbouu collab includes one of the brand’s signature Hawaiian shirt designs in “hot pink” featuring the iconic Tinder ame as well as an eye-catching athletic set.

The limited edition, gender-neutral designs embody the spirit of modern dating – bold and expressive – and will be a must-have for pride-season wardrobes.

As part of the partnership’s commitment to giving back, 100 per cent of all prots will be donated to The Equality Project, an LGBTIQA+ charity working to promote the health and wellbeing of rainbow communities across Australia.

Kristen Hardeman, country director at Tinder in Australia, said: “At Tinder, we believe everyone deserves to be seen and celebrated, and this collaboration with Double Rainbouu is a vibrant tribute to our Aussie LGBTIQA+ community. As one of the rst dating apps to expand the gender identities and sexual orientation options available to users, Tinder welcomes everyone and supports the LGBTIQA+ community in creating meaningful connections. This purpose-driven collection is about embracing love in all its many forms, and we can’t wait to see people wearing it as part of their Pride celebrations.”

Mikey Nolan, founder & designer at Double Rainbouu said: “I appreciate Tinder for embracing ALL kinds of love—because love is for everyone. That’s what this collab is all about. Love freely, love boldly, love without limits. Queer, straight, human—ALL. LOVE. Just two simple words with a powerful message—and an easy choice. Choose LOVE. It just feels better. I adore my queer community, and I’m so proud of this Pride collection (pun intended). It’s uid, fun, and unapologetic. Keep it baggy, cinch the toggles, show a little skin. Wear it loud—scream pink—or dial it back with black. However you style it, own it. I see you ALL, I love you ALL— let’s dance.”

The campaign highlighting this collection features an all-queer Aussie cast, including Alyssa Harper, Domskii, Xavier Gibson, Archer, Noah Barratt, Tommyana, Tynga Williams, and Mowgli May DJ—a collective of models, creators, DJs, and dancers who embody the bold self-expression and individuality that the collection represents.

Alyssa Harper, content creator said: “Tinder has always been about inclusivity, celebrating all kinds of connections, so teaming up with Double Rainbouu—a brand that embraces uid, unisex fashion—is the perfect match. I adore the pieces in this capsule, especially the adjustable drawstrings on the jersey and shorts, which allow for endless styling possibilities. But beyond the fashion, what makes this collab truly special is its impact—100 per cent of sales prots will go to The Equality Project, proving that both brands are committed to putting their money where their heart is.”

Tinder has long celebrated and supported the LGBTIQA+ community around the globe and just last week announced a collaboration with fashion visionary, Willy Chavarria, and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to spotlight LGBTQ+ rights on the global stage of Paris Fashion Week and also proudly partnered with Naruemit Pride to celebrate Thailand’s milestone Marriage Equality Bill and Marriage Equality Day celebrations.

With almost 7 billion LGBTIQA+ matches made to date on Tinder globally and over 20 per cent of new Tinder users identifying as queer, Tinder fosters an inclusive space where everyone can be their authentic selves.

The Tinder x Double Rainbouu collection will be available for purchase on Double Rainbouu’s website from February 14, 2025.