“Time To Bud Light Burger King!” Whopper Brand Faces Boycott After Pulling Ads From Russell Brand

“Time To Bud Light Burger King!” Whopper Brand Faces Boycott After Pulling Ads From Russell Brand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Fast food giant Burger King is facing a customer backlash and boycott in the US after it suddenly removed its advertising from video platform Rumble that hosts Russell Brand’s weekly show on its site.

As has been well reported, the British comic has just been hit with “a number of allegations of sexual offences”, including the very serious claim he raped a 16-year-old girl. The claims were aired in the UK on Channel 4’s Dispatches and in The Sunday Times.

Rumble viewers quickly noted that Burger King’s ads immediately disappeared from the site once the allegations against Brand became public. However, the burger giant has so far made no public statement that it has, in fact, panned its ads.

Burger King follows other brands including online fashion retailer Asos and HelloFresh in pulling its sponsorships ever since the Brand claims came to light.

Meanwhile, Brand’s supporters have taken to social media to bash the Whopper maker claiming it pulled its ads from the self-proclaimed “free speech platform” before Brand had even been convicted.

The 48-year-old Brand has denied all allegations against him and even pleaded with his fans to subscribe to his channel – which costs about $A95 annually – as a way of supporting him. Rumble is said to be popular among some conservatives and far-right groups.

The comedian claims it’s nothing more than a conspiracy to silence him and “independent media voices”.

Fellow Rumble host Charlie Kirk lead the subsequent pro-Brand, anti-Burger King tirade. In a tweet, he wrote: “Burger King has pulled its ads from Rumble because the free speech platform refuses to play judge, jury, and executioner of Russell Brand after the UK Governor demanded the platform demonetise him.

“Reminder, Brand has not been convicted of a single crime. Boycott @BurgerKing. They hate free speech and due process, and their food is poison anyways. Stop eating it,” Kirk said.

Even controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson tweeted an anti-BK stance: “That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while,” he wrote in response to the ad ban.

This prompted a huge response from followers saying they would boycott the fast food giant.

“Wish I ate Burger King so I could make a difference to this boycott,” penned one, before adding: “Wendy’s it is!”

“Time to BUD-LIGHT BURGER KING!” said another.

Another added: “One meal I will never have: Whopper with a Bud Light.”

“Let’s give the Burger King brand the Bud Light treatment,” said another.

While the infamous “go woke, go broke” trended heavily.

Others also attacked the Google-owned YouTube for suspending all royalties to Brand from his influencer’s account.

“Shame on you Google/YouTube for demonetizing @rustyrockets [Russell Brand] before ANY confirmed evidence of criminal activity even happened. Heroes like @elonmusk must continue to protect free speech and independent journalism,” wrote one person.

Political commentator Candace Owens added: “I actually am struggling to comprehend how@YouTube can completely demonetize someone based on allegations – when there are actual drug dealers and convicts that currently have YouTube channels. How does that make sense?”

For his part, Brand called the ban a “collusion between big tech and government” and “an apparent concerted effort by legacy media and now the state and big tech to silence independent media voices”.

 

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light Burger King russell brand

Latest News

Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups
  • Advertising

Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups

Howatson+Company and Akcelo have been named as two of Australia’s top startup businesses based on employee growth, jobseeker interest, staff engagement and how well they managed to snare talent from larger businesses. Howatson+Company, the eponymous creative shop helmed by former CHE Proximity CEO Chris Howatson (pictured), came 10th on LinkedIn’s list. Akcelo came 14th. Crypto-based […]

Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land
  • Marketing

Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land

Three Australian agencies; Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello share their experiences and initiatives when it comes to genuinely prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of their teams. Mental Health and Wellbeing Begins on Day One at Rocket 2022’s Mentally Healthy study into the mental health of the creative, media and marketing industry, showed there […]

Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director
  • Marketing

Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director

Guardian Media Group has appointed Rebecca Costello as new managing director of Guardian Australia. Reporting to GMG chief executive Anna Bateson, Costello will oversee the strategic direction and overall growth of the Guardian Australia business, working in partnership with Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor. Costello has spent the past 17 years as CEO of Schwartz […]

Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
  • Marketing

Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]

Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments

Icon Agency has announced three senior appointments, strengthening the agency’s Canberra presence and bolstering its digital capabilities. The expansion furthers the agency’s mission to remain at the forefront of the web and service design space, meeting the needs of government and enterprise clients alike. The most significant move supporting this ambition is the appointment of […]

Three blank posters on a station wall. Includes clipping path.
  • Advertising

EssenceMediacom Retains Uber’s Gargantuan APAC Media Account

EssenceMediacom has retained Uber’s huge APAC media account — thought to be valued well in excess of $150 million. Plus, in a huge boost to the business, the entire APAC operation is to be run out of the EssenceMediacom Sydney offices. The APAC region accounts for a quarter of the global business. EssenceMediacom declined to […]

Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
  • Marketing

Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]

Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign
  • Marketing

Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to inspire travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination. The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, and spotlights quintessentially Singapore experiences, while showcasing how ordinary moments can be turned into extraordinary experiences in […]

Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity
  • Marketing

Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity

Nine has today announced the appointment of Garry Bentlin as its new group director of Cybersecurity. Bentlin will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for Nine. An exceptional cybersecurity leader, Bentlin brings more than two decades’ of security experience to Nine, honed from IT environments […]

Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade
  • Marketing

Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade

Taboola announced today that its Skimlinks platform has recorded significant growth in Australia, with an expanded team now led by Jade McDade as its new APAC director. Skimlinks, which is owned by Taboola, continues to grow its stable of Australian publishers and has operated across APAC for the past four years. The commerce content platform […]

KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal
  • Marketing

KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal

KOJO has been awarded a new multi-year contract with Optus Stadium as its in-house production suite services team. Reappointed by stadium operator, the renewal follows a successful five-year appointment. Optus Stadium’s general manager of events and operations, Chris Loftus-Hills, said the partnership with KOJO had been critical to delivering an innovative world class fan experience […]

Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster
  • Advertising

Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster

Indie creative production agency and B&T Awards finalist, Chisel, has announced the signing of Murli Dhir (lead image) for representation in Australia and New Zealand. He joins the founders Pat Sidoti, Zak Kaczmarek, and emerging director Emily Mays on its roster. Nominated for two ARIA Awards in the Best Music Video category for work with […]