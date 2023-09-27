“Time To Bud Light Burger King!” Whopper Brand Faces Boycott After Pulling Ads From Russell Brand

Fast food giant Burger King is facing a customer backlash and boycott in the US after it suddenly removed its advertising from video platform Rumble that hosts Russell Brand’s weekly show on its site.

As has been well reported, the British comic has just been hit with “a number of allegations of sexual offences”, including the very serious claim he raped a 16-year-old girl. The claims were aired in the UK on Channel 4’s Dispatches and in The Sunday Times.

Rumble viewers quickly noted that Burger King’s ads immediately disappeared from the site once the allegations against Brand became public. However, the burger giant has so far made no public statement that it has, in fact, panned its ads.

Burger King follows other brands including online fashion retailer Asos and HelloFresh in pulling its sponsorships ever since the Brand claims came to light.

Meanwhile, Brand’s supporters have taken to social media to bash the Whopper maker claiming it pulled its ads from the self-proclaimed “free speech platform” before Brand had even been convicted.

The 48-year-old Brand has denied all allegations against him and even pleaded with his fans to subscribe to his channel – which costs about $A95 annually – as a way of supporting him. Rumble is said to be popular among some conservatives and far-right groups.

The comedian claims it’s nothing more than a conspiracy to silence him and “independent media voices”.

Fellow Rumble host Charlie Kirk lead the subsequent pro-Brand, anti-Burger King tirade. In a tweet, he wrote: “Burger King has pulled its ads from Rumble because the free speech platform refuses to play judge, jury, and executioner of Russell Brand after the UK Governor demanded the platform demonetise him.

“Reminder, Brand has not been convicted of a single crime. Boycott @BurgerKing. They hate free speech and due process, and their food is poison anyways. Stop eating it,” Kirk said.

Even controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson tweeted an anti-BK stance: “That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while,” he wrote in response to the ad ban.

This prompted a huge response from followers saying they would boycott the fast food giant.

“Wish I ate Burger King so I could make a difference to this boycott,” penned one, before adding: “Wendy’s it is!”

“Time to BUD-LIGHT BURGER KING!” said another.

Another added: “One meal I will never have: Whopper with a Bud Light.”

“Let’s give the Burger King brand the Bud Light treatment,” said another.

While the infamous “go woke, go broke” trended heavily.

Others also attacked the Google-owned YouTube for suspending all royalties to Brand from his influencer’s account.

“Shame on you Google/YouTube for demonetizing @rustyrockets [Russell Brand] before ANY confirmed evidence of criminal activity even happened. Heroes like @elonmusk must continue to protect free speech and independent journalism,” wrote one person.

Political commentator Candace Owens added: “I actually am struggling to comprehend how@YouTube can completely demonetize someone based on allegations – when there are actual drug dealers and convicts that currently have YouTube channels. How does that make sense?”

For his part, Brand called the ban a “collusion between big tech and government” and “an apparent concerted effort by legacy media and now the state and big tech to silence independent media voices”.