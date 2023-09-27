“Time To Bud Light Burger King!” Whopper Brand Faces Boycott After Pulling Ads From Russell Brand
Fast food giant Burger King is facing a customer backlash and boycott in the US after it suddenly removed its advertising from video platform Rumble that hosts Russell Brand’s weekly show on its site.
As has been well reported, the British comic has just been hit with “a number of allegations of sexual offences”, including the very serious claim he raped a 16-year-old girl. The claims were aired in the UK on Channel 4’s Dispatches and in The Sunday Times.
Rumble viewers quickly noted that Burger King’s ads immediately disappeared from the site once the allegations against Brand became public. However, the burger giant has so far made no public statement that it has, in fact, panned its ads.
Burger King follows other brands including online fashion retailer Asos and HelloFresh in pulling its sponsorships ever since the Brand claims came to light.
Meanwhile, Brand’s supporters have taken to social media to bash the Whopper maker claiming it pulled its ads from the self-proclaimed “free speech platform” before Brand had even been convicted.
The 48-year-old Brand has denied all allegations against him and even pleaded with his fans to subscribe to his channel – which costs about $A95 annually – as a way of supporting him. Rumble is said to be popular among some conservatives and far-right groups.
The comedian claims it’s nothing more than a conspiracy to silence him and “independent media voices”.
Fellow Rumble host Charlie Kirk lead the subsequent pro-Brand, anti-Burger King tirade. In a tweet, he wrote: “Burger King has pulled its ads from Rumble because the free speech platform refuses to play judge, jury, and executioner of Russell Brand after the UK Governor demanded the platform demonetise him.
“Reminder, Brand has not been convicted of a single crime. Boycott @BurgerKing. They hate free speech and due process, and their food is poison anyways. Stop eating it,” Kirk said.
Even controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson tweeted an anti-BK stance: “That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while,” he wrote in response to the ad ban.
This prompted a huge response from followers saying they would boycott the fast food giant.
“Wish I ate Burger King so I could make a difference to this boycott,” penned one, before adding: “Wendy’s it is!”
“Time to BUD-LIGHT BURGER KING!” said another.
Another added: “One meal I will never have: Whopper with a Bud Light.”
“Let’s give the Burger King brand the Bud Light treatment,” said another.
While the infamous “go woke, go broke” trended heavily.
Others also attacked the Google-owned YouTube for suspending all royalties to Brand from his influencer’s account.
“Shame on you Google/YouTube for demonetizing @rustyrockets [Russell Brand] before ANY confirmed evidence of criminal activity even happened. Heroes like @elonmusk must continue to protect free speech and independent journalism,” wrote one person.
Political commentator Candace Owens added: “I actually am struggling to comprehend how@YouTube can completely demonetize someone based on allegations – when there are actual drug dealers and convicts that currently have YouTube channels. How does that make sense?”
For his part, Brand called the ban a “collusion between big tech and government” and “an apparent concerted effort by legacy media and now the state and big tech to silence independent media voices”.
Please login with linkedin to commentBud Light Burger King russell brand
Latest News
Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups
Howatson+Company and Akcelo have been named as two of Australia’s top startup businesses based on employee growth, jobseeker interest, staff engagement and how well they managed to snare talent from larger businesses. Howatson+Company, the eponymous creative shop helmed by former CHE Proximity CEO Chris Howatson (pictured), came 10th on LinkedIn’s list. Akcelo came 14th. Crypto-based […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: Hard Work For The Inspired Unemployed
B&T assumes the The Inspired Unemployed chaps get paid for their TV show, making it an oxymoron.
Mid-Market Companies More Concerned About Generative AI Quality Than Enterprises
Independent Agency, In Marketing We Trust, partnered with the University of Sydney to research generative AI use in Australian businesses. It was found that mid-market companies were more concerned about generative AI quality than enterprise companies in Australia.
Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land
Three Australian agencies; Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello share their experiences and initiatives when it comes to genuinely prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of their teams. Mental Health and Wellbeing Begins on Day One at Rocket 2022’s Mentally Healthy study into the mental health of the creative, media and marketing industry, showed there […]
Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director
Guardian Media Group has appointed Rebecca Costello as new managing director of Guardian Australia. Reporting to GMG chief executive Anna Bateson, Costello will oversee the strategic direction and overall growth of the Guardian Australia business, working in partnership with Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor. Costello has spent the past 17 years as CEO of Schwartz […]
Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]
Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments
Icon Agency has announced three senior appointments, strengthening the agency’s Canberra presence and bolstering its digital capabilities. The expansion furthers the agency’s mission to remain at the forefront of the web and service design space, meeting the needs of government and enterprise clients alike. The most significant move supporting this ambition is the appointment of […]
EssenceMediacom Retains Uber’s Gargantuan APAC Media Account
EssenceMediacom has retained Uber’s huge APAC media account — thought to be valued well in excess of $150 million. Plus, in a huge boost to the business, the entire APAC operation is to be run out of the EssenceMediacom Sydney offices. The APAC region accounts for a quarter of the global business. EssenceMediacom declined to […]
Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to inspire travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination. The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, and spotlights quintessentially Singapore experiences, while showcasing how ordinary moments can be turned into extraordinary experiences in […]
Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity
Nine has today announced the appointment of Garry Bentlin as its new group director of Cybersecurity. Bentlin will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for Nine. An exceptional cybersecurity leader, Bentlin brings more than two decades’ of security experience to Nine, honed from IT environments […]
“Awards Won’t Win You A Pitch!” 10 Quick Ones With Initiative’s Award-Winning CEO Melissa Fein
No one's trophy cabinet is groaning under the weight quite like Initiative's. Here, B&T talks groan & more with the CEO.
10 Again Forced To Deny Reports The Project Set To Be Shunted To A 9.30pm Time Slot
Sure, The Project isn't doing particularly well, but at least it can proudly say, "At least we're not Q+A!"
Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade
Taboola announced today that its Skimlinks platform has recorded significant growth in Australia, with an expanded team now led by Jade McDade as its new APAC director. Skimlinks, which is owned by Taboola, continues to grow its stable of Australian publishers and has operated across APAC for the past four years. The commerce content platform […]
Jay Mueller Returns To 105.1 Triple M Melbourne As Content Director
Jay Mueller returns as Triple M Melbourne's content director with the promise "too much Foo Fighters is never enough".
The Works Promotes Claire Stapleton To Creative Director
With The Works' close proximity to Sydney's Luna Park, B&T hopes this promotion was celebrated on the Wild Mouse.
Citymag Celebrates Decade Milestone In South Australia
B&T would never have imagined Adelaide needed a guide for things to see and do, but we've been proven wrong again here.
HypeAuditor Study: Aussie Influencers Strongly Support The Voice Referendum
New study shows influencers are abandoning tooth whiteners and fake tan and are getting seriously political.
AFR Names whiteGREY The Most Innovative Media & Marketing Company
whiteGREY proves the value of actually reading the instruction manuals after topping The AFR's most innovative list.
Digital Agency Sparro Flies Off With Three New Client Wins
You could say Sparro are shitting on the competition from a high following news of three new client wins.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Block Wins Entertainment, But Seven Nails The Night
Not much new to report in last night's telly numbers, suffice to say viewers again avoided SBS' Great Railway Journeys.
Juniour Creatives Rejoice With A Free EBook Written By The Advertising Greats
Save for stealing your colleague's lunch out of the work fridge, you'll get few free offers like this one today.
The Kid LAROI Launches The New Macca’s McCrispy Via DDB Sydney
Who better to launch Macca's new McCrispy than Kid LAROI. Or, Mark Latham or Alan Jones would've been good too.
Check Out All The Photos From The MFA Awards!
It's all the tears, glitz and glamour from the recent MFA Awards in B&T's way-too-long photo gallery special.
KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal
KOJO has been awarded a new multi-year contract with Optus Stadium as its in-house production suite services team. Reappointed by stadium operator, the renewal follows a successful five-year appointment. Optus Stadium’s general manager of events and operations, Chris Loftus-Hills, said the partnership with KOJO had been critical to delivering an innovative world class fan experience […]
Thinkerbell Partners With ARIA Winning Artist Ruel For Important Work For Lifeline
This is important new work for Lifeline. Although it does mean you have to listen to Ruel.
“It Was A Wild West”: Resolution Digital Turns 10
Other things celebrating their 10th birthday in 2023 include Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball', FroYo and Prince George.
This is Flow Nabs Kantar’s Straford Rodrigues As Chief Data Officer
Straford Rodrigues joins the This Is Flow Team. Says he's happy to go by Straford, Straf or the Rod-Man.
It’s Friday Wins Sydney Water, Will Launch Conservation Campaign
Sure, B&T's no ad creative, but surely the tag to this water conservation campaign should be "stick to beer".
10 Unveils Gladiator Plans & Reveals This Season’s Cast
10 unveils first look at this year's Gladiator cast who could easily be mistaken for the annual Mardi Gras after party.
Cartology Partners With Haben To Extend Large Format Shopper Screen Network
Do you just turn up at the shops & think, "Why the hell am I here?" Let this new screen network be your guiding light.
Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster
Indie creative production agency and B&T Awards finalist, Chisel, has announced the signing of Murli Dhir (lead image) for representation in Australia and New Zealand. He joins the founders Pat Sidoti, Zak Kaczmarek, and emerging director Emily Mays on its roster. Nominated for two ARIA Awards in the Best Music Video category for work with […]
The Monkeys & Crown Reveal “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting” In Brand Relaunch
If B&T ever had any money that required laundering, Crown Resorts would definitely be our launderer of choice.
Heinz Launches New “UnBEANlievable” Baked Bean Flavours Via Melbourne Indie Eric, Tom And Bruce
EMF's 1991 classic banger 'Unbelievable' still proving the ad industry's go-to song of choice three decades on.
Celebs In Ads! Posh Finds Elixir Of Youth For Eponymous Perfume Launch; Meanwhile Kim Has A Tequila Clanger
Save your six bucks on this week's New Idea Magazine and get your celeb hit here with this Posh-Kim double banger.