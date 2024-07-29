AdvertisingNewsletter

TikTok Promotes Serena Leith To Head Of Global Campaigns & Programs

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Serena Leith, TikTok's head of global campaigns and programs.

Leith joined TikTok in 2021 as global marketing – director across Australia and New Zealand and is now moving into the newly-created role of head of global campaigns and programs.

Related posts:

  1. Elon Musk Violates His Own Platform Rules By Sharing Undisclosed Kamala Harris Deepfake
  2. How To Win A TikTok Election: Shrek, Kit Harrington, Humour & Memes Power Starmer’s Labour To Win The Social Media Battle Against Sunak’s Tories
  3. M&C Saatchi Group’s Open House Program Returns
  4. Chris Savage: ‘People Ask When I’m Going To Retire. I’m Shocked’
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

Latest News

“I Am Genuinely Disgusted”: The World Reacts To ‘Satanic’ Olympic Opening Ceremony
B&T Breakfast Club: ‘Live Streaming Is Opening Up Sports To New Advertisers & Huge Audiences’
Sod Welcomes Andrew Kent As Inaugural CEO
TV Ratings (28/07/2024): Nine’s Olympic Coverage Rakes In 10.7 Million Viewers
Register Lost your password?