TikTok Promotes Serena Leith To Head Of Global Campaigns & Programs

The promotion comes after the news earlier this month that News Corp Australia and TikTok discussed a content deal that would have seen TikTok pay News its videos.

According to Capital Brief, the talks saw senior local executives from each company and were held before Meta’s announcement on 1 March that it would not renew deals with Australian news publishers.

At the time, the publication reported that while the discussions didn’t result in formal agreements, they shone a light on News Corp’s openness to secure payments from big tech for content.

Elsewhere, TikTok made several of its Australian roles redundant following large-scale layoffs affecting roughly 1,000 global employees of the social media platform.

“PSA: Be careful what you wish for. After years of marketing in AU&NZ, saying, ‘I wish us Aussies could have more global impact and influence bigger markets!’, I may have accidentally manifested just that,” she wrote on LinkedIn about her new role.

Leith is excited to work with a team that has “an audacious goal to build unique and truly global campaigns in some of the biggest and most diverse markets on the planet”.

Leith spent eight years at Spotify ANZ in the marketing division and worked her way to the top of the business to senior roles such as interim managing director and marketing director.

Leith spent most of her career in the marketing side of the music industry, working for Universal Music Group and Warner Music Australia.