Tiger Says “You Never Roar Alone” In Evocative Campaign Via LePub Singapore

Tiger Beer has unveiled its latest brand evolution with the launch of ‘You Never Roar Alone’, a campaign that aims to ignite a social movement by reminding everyone that progress is not a solo act – having the courage to succeed comes from the support of those around you via its lead agency LePub Singapore.

‘You Never Roar Alone’ heralds the next chapter for Tiger, which has been urging consumers to ‘Uncage your Tiger’ and push beyond limits to achieve great things for more than 10 years. In 2024, Tiger is evolving its interpretation of what it means to be bold and uncage your inner tiger, recognising that courage and progress are not just internally driven, but fuelled by one’s tribe.

The campaign will run in Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia as well as on digital channels in Australia. The campaign was directed by Romain Chassaing of France’s Solab Films. You can watch it below, although you’ll need to sign in to YouTube, lest any kids get ideas about knocking back a couple of cold ones while enjoying some delicious street food.

“Our research highlighted that individual progress accelerates when you connect with family and friends, and that sharing your dreams and ambitions can give you the strength and courage to keep going. This insight inspired our latest brand evolution, which introduces the idea that progress isn’t a solo act: we draw strength from the people around us who encourage us to uncage our inner Tiger. Together, the roar of their support empowers all of us individually to be bolder and unstoppable,” says Sean O’Donnell, global brand director of Tiger Beer.

The ‘You Never Roar Alone’ campaign kicks off with a film about a street vendor who dreams of growing his fledgling enterprise into something much bigger, so much so, he even keeps a sketch of his dreams permanently pinned to his cart. Slowly but surely, his vision becomes a reality as friends, family – even strangers – help him through tropical storms, epic climbs, long nights and bumps in the road.

“We loved the challenge of bringing Tiger’s brand evolution to life with a story about the collective spirit that fuels progress. More than a film, we are igniting a movement, reminding everyone that we are stronger when we support one another,” says Stephan Schwarz, ECD, APAC at LePub Singapore.

Tiger will soon unveil a full through-the-line campaign that will engage consumers and help them celebrate the people who have supported their journeys, with each instalment cementing Tiger’s new brand idea, ‘You Never Roar Alone’, which builds on Tiger’s existing brand platform, ‘Uncage Your Tiger’.